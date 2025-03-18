There’s a cheap, easy way to supercharge America’s power grid

America’s electricity demand is soaring. The rise of data centers, electric vehicles (EVs), and a rebounding manufacturing industry has pushed the power grid to its limits. To keep up, the U.S. needs to add power plants and expand transmission networks faster than ever.

But there’s a problem. Building new transmission lines takes years and costs billions. The good news? There’s a cheaper, faster way to expand power grid capacity without waiting on massive new infrastructure projects.

The answer lies in Advanced Transmission Technologies (ATTs)—a suite of tools that can make the existing grid more efficient, saving time and money. If utilized correctly, experts say the U.S. could see a more affordable power grid expansion without breaking the bank.

Right now, hundreds of gigawatts of renewable energy projects are stuck waiting for grid access. The current system is overloaded, but ATTs offer a shortcut by boosting capacity on the lines that already exist and could help boost other energy-generating advancements.

A wind turbine in a rural area. Image source: altitudedrone/Adobe

These technologies fall into four main categories: dynamic line ratings, high-performance conductors, topology optimization, and advanced power flow control devices. Each offers distinct advantages that, if utilized, could boost the American power grid exponentially while remaining affordable, especially compared to current expansion plans.

Dynamic line ratings would use real-time weather data to safely increase transmission line capacity when conditions allow, high-performance conductors could use advanced materials like carbon fiber, and superconductors could allow power lines to carry more electricity with less loss.

The use of AI-powered topology optimization could help us analyze the grid in real time, finding the most efficient ways to route electricity, while advanced power flow control devices could redirect energy to underused transmission lines, reducing congestion and improving stability.

American power consumption is rising every year. Image source: TTstudio / Adobe

Experts writing in MIT Technology Review said that a recent project using dynamic line ratings increased grid capacity by 50 percent for just $45,000 per mile—roughly one percent of the cost of building new transmission lines.

However, despite their proven effectiveness, ATTs still aren’t widely used in America. And that’s because the U.S. electricity market doesn’t reward affordable power grid expansion. Instead, it rewards utilities for building expensive infrastructure rather than saving consumers money.

Experts say these massive companies profit from large-scale projects, but ATTs—which cost far less—don’t provide the same financial incentives under the current system. If we truly want to make power grid expansion more affordable and obtainable, policymakers need to step up and do a few things.

First, they need to start introducing efficiency standards to new and existing transmission lines to help keep the grid in good working order. Then, they need to require the use of ATTs in high-congestion areas to help relieve unneeded pressure on the grid.

Finally, providing financial incentives to utility companies will force them to adopt cost-saving solutions instead of going for the biggest and most expensive—and thus time-consuming—expansions. The technology we need to drive more affordable power grid expansion is here. We just need to actually use it.