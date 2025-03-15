Researchers found an unexpected way to stop lightning from striking

Lightning is one of nature’s most powerful forces—striking the Earth millions of times a day with bolts five times hotter than the surface of the sun. But what if humans could actually influence how often lightning strikes?

That’s exactly what scientists have discovered in a surprising new report. It turns out that ship pollution—specifically the sulfur particles emitted from massive cargo ships—may have been supercharging thunderstorms over the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

And when new pollution regulations went into effect, lightning activity suddenly dropped by 50 percent. If you look at a map of lightning strikes near the Port of Singapore, one of the busiest shipping lanes on Earth, you’ll notice a strange streak of intense activity right over the path that ships take.

For years, researchers suspected that pollution from ships might be fueling thunderstorms, but they didn’t have solid proof. Then, in 2020, an unexpected experiment happened: new international regulations forced ships to cut their sulfur emissions by 77 percent overnight. The result? Lightning activity in these areas instantly plummeted by half.

Image source: muratani/Adobe

See, when ships burn fuel, they release tiny aerosol particles into the air. These act as “seeds” for cloud formation, allowing water vapor to condense into droplets that freeze into ice crystals. More ice in a storm means more collisions between crystals, which builds up electric charge, forming the foundation of more lightning strikes.

By cutting sulfur emissions, ships now release fewer particles, meaning fewer ice crystals form in the storm clouds. And with fewer electrical charges building up, fewer bolts of lightning are striking the Earth.

This discovery raises an even bigger question, though. Have human activities been influencing thunderstorms all along? Scientists now wonder whether industrial pollution has changed global lightning patterns—and what that could mean for weather, climate, and storm intensity in the long run.

The findings also reveal that human actions can directly impact the atmosphere in ways we’re only beginning to understand. While reducing ship pollution is great for air quality and health, it may also be reshaping storms in unexpected ways, something that undoubtedly requires more research to truly understand.