A common drug might actually be helping people live longer

Could a simple blood pressure pill be the key to a longer, healthier life? Scientists believe the hypertension drug rilmenidine could also act as an anti-aging medication. Research shows that it might hold the secret to slowing aging, offering similar benefits to caloric restriction without the need for extreme dieting.

For years, researchers have known that cutting calories while maintaining proper nutrition can extend lifespan in animals. However, strict low-calorie diets are challenging to follow and come with side effects like brittle bones, dizziness, and hair loss.

But what if an anti-aging medication could mimic the benefits of caloric restriction without the side effects? That may be just what scientists have done using rilmenidine, a blood pressure drug that’s already widely available and easily tolerated.

According to a 2023 study, scientists treated C. elegans worms with rilmenidine and saw some very impressive results. The worms not only lived longer, but they also showed improved health markers, just like those on a restricted-calorie diet. And since these tiny worms share many genetic similarities with humans, the scientists involved believe rilmenidine could have similar effects on human aging.

Image source: Syda Productions / Adobe

But how does it work? Well, the researchers found that rilmenidine triggers genetic pathways associated with calorie restriction, even in older worms. Similar results were seen in mouse studies, where the blood pressure turned anti-aging medication activated key genes in the liver and kidneys, reinforcing its potential as an anti-aging treatment.

A key part of the discovery revolves around a biological receptor called nish-1, which appears to be essential for rilmenidine’s effects to matter. When scientists removed this receptor, the drug lost its ability to extend the worms’ lifespans. That means we’ll need to dig deeper into nish-1 and its part in all this.

What makes rilmenidine especially exciting is its accessibility. As noted above, it’s already widely available. Plus, it’s taken orally and has mild side effects, making it a perfect candidate for an anti-aging medication. Unlike calorie restriction, which is challenging to maintain long-term, a simple pill like this could provide the same longevity benefits without drastic lifestyle changes.

Of course, more research is still needed before we can write off the medication as a miracle pill. But if these preliminary findings are anything to go on, scientists could soon have more information than ever on how to slow human aging and help us all live a little longer.