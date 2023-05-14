Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 Apple Watch Series 8 Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Marvel movies coming out Lost Snap Streak
Home Science News

Scientists actually managed to translate chimpanzee language for the first time

By
Published May 13th, 2023 8:15PM EDT
Chimpanzees talking, chimpanzee language
Image: gudkovandrey / Adobe

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Scientists have moved one step closer to decoding the languages that animals like chimpanzees use to communicate. According to a new study published in Nature, chimpanzees have specific words, or noises, that signify different human words, and they can even be combined into “syntactic-like structures,” creating a unique chimpanzee language.

The research began following anecdotal data that chimpanzees might combine different calls or noises when encountering certain creatures, like snakes. To test the data, researchers set up snake presentations and then recorded how the chimps responded to the appearance of the snakes. According to the study, the chimps produced various “alarm-huus” and “waa-barks” when encountering snakes particularly.

Chimpanzees talking, chimpanzee languageImage source: ondrejprosicky / Adobe

Based on the observations made by the researchers, chimpanzees have their own language and even their own “words” for things like surprise/danger and even “come quickly.” When they see a snake, the chimps seem to combine these noises together, which the researchers suggest communicates surprise and calls for other chimps around the caller.

It’s an intriguing bit of research that helps showcase just how similar animal communication can be to humans. Further, the researchers conclude that the “compositional structures may not have evolved de novo in the human lineage,” and that instead, “the cognitive building-blocks facilitating syntax may have been present in our last common ancestor with chimpanzees.”

It’s possible that the language used by chimpanzees is some kind of precursor to how human language itself evolved. At least, that appears to be the suggestion that the researchers are making here. Language has always been something that humans believed was special to them because they were able to combine various words and noises to mean different things.

But, with this new research, the basic blocks of how human syntax evolved and even began could turn what scientists think they know about human syntax on its head, and it could help further strengthen the ties between humanity’s evolution and animals like chimpanzees.

Don’t Miss: Rats moved VR objects using only their minds in an experiment

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News