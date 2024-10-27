Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 iCloud Apple Intelligence Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Science News

Researchers uncovered the ‘glue’ that holds memories together in our brains

By
Published Oct 27th, 2024 10:34AM EDT
digital brain connections, map of brain
Image: nobeastsofierce / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

A group of researchers made a significant breakthrough regarding our understanding of how the brain stores long-term memories. According to a new paper published in Science Advances, there appears to actually be a molecule that acts as a “glue” to hold the enzyme most vital for strengthening the synaptic connections responsible for memory storage.

The enzyme in question is known as PKMζ, or kinase Mzeta, and the “glue” responsible for anchoring it in place is known as KIBRA. The researchers say that the interaction between this molecule and this enzyme ensures that memories are not lost as the proteins in the brain degrade over time and then are regenerated.

Neuroscientists have long been trying to understand exactly how our brains process memories—specifically, how the brain stores long-term memories. Understanding these processes could help with a lot of different fields of research, including medical-related fields, such as finding the root cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

One reason we’ve always been a bit confused by all of this is because neurons store information like memories in the strength of synapses within our brains. However, the molecules and proteins in those synapses become unstable and degrade after just a few days. So, how exactly do we hold onto memories for such a long time?

brain MRI
The X-ray of the human brain closeup image Image source: merydolla / Adobe

Scientists have believed that interactions between certain molecules could be the key to how the brain stores long-term memories. But, they’d never figured out exactly how those puzzle pieces come together. Ultimately, some researchers like Todd C. Sacktor figured that PKMζ had to have a partner for memories to last so long.

And this new paper highlights that partnership in great detail, as well as the experiments behind their discovery. To see just how KIBRA and PKMζ react to each other, the researchers conducted a series of experiments using hippocampal slices taken from lab mice. This region of the brain is critical to memory storage, and looking at it more in-depth helped them see just how the molecular interactions between KIBRA and PKMζ work to store memories.

Now, whether this research could specifically lead to an Alzheimer’s cure is a whole other matter. However, a better understanding of how the brain stores long-term memories is sure to provide researchers with important information they just didn’t have before.

Don’t Miss: This might be the secret that unlocks real-life human hibernation

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News