Put your smartphone down for this long to improve your mood, study says

If you find yourself mindlessly scrolling through social media, shopping apps, or news feeds late into the night, you’re not alone. Smartphones have become an inseparable part of daily life, but new research suggests that even a short tech detox break can benefit your mental health.

While smartphones have added many features to help improve mental health, a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin found that participants who blocked internet access on their smartphones for just two weeks reported significant improvements in mood, well-being, and focus.

A staggering 91 percent of participants felt better after their short tech detox, with many experiencing a reduction in depressive symptoms comparable to taking antidepressant medication, the study claims.

Most Americans own a smartphone, and it’s easy to forget that constant connectivity is a relatively new phenomenon. Unlike the early days of the internet, when access was limited to a desktop computer in a shared family room, today’s internet is always within arm’s reach.

People drinking coffee from various types of cups. Image source: sebra/Adobe

This shift has led to unintended consequences—including increased stress, anxiety, and reduced attention spans. This new study followed 467 participants, aged 18 to 74, over four weeks. During this time, the participants were required to take a short tech detox break by blocking the internet on their phones.

They were still allowed to use their phones for texting and calling, but lack of internet access seems to have had some surprising results. According to the study, 71 percent reported improved mental health, while 73 percent experienced better overall well-being.

Additionally, this short tech detox improved cognitive performance, with attention span gains comparable to feeling 10 years younger. The longer people stayed away from their phones, the better they felt. Further, participants didn’t just stop scrolling—they replaced that time with healthier habits.

Of course, going completely offline isn’t realistic for most people, but small changes can make a big difference, and it’s easy to start your own tech break by following a few simple steps. Start small by taking 30-45 minute breaks. As you get comfortable with them, gradually increase how long your breaks last.

The researchers also recommend turning off unnecessary notifications to reduce distractions. Once you have a good start on your tech detox, spend an entire day without news apps or social media. Instead, get out and interact with people in the real world.