Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 16 What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
10% off the ultimate floor-washing robot!
Home Science News

Humans give off visible light that vanishes when we die, new study shows

By
Published May 14th, 2025 4:57PM EDT
new drug could help humans grow new teeth
Image: puhhha / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

It turns out the idea that humans glow might not just be poetic. A new study from the University of Calgary and the National Research Council of Canada has captured physical evidence showing that living organisms, including mice and plants, emit a faint visible light that vanishes upon death.

This barely-there glow, known as ultraweak photon emission (UPE), is produced by chemical reactions inside cells. While these biophotons are far too dim for our eyes to see, they’re very real, and scientists have now observed the glow flicker out in real time.

Biophotons aren’t a new concept, though they’ve often been treated as fringe science. They differ from more familiar forms of bioluminescence (like glowing jellyfish or even barrelfish) and are emitted as cells deal with stress or damage. However, this is one of the first times science has posited that humans themselves glow.

The source of the glow is believed to be byproducts of metabolism that sometimes create high-energy reactions capable of releasing light.

A new study focused on whether this phenomenon could be seen across an entire living subject, not just in isolated cells or tissues. To test this, researchers placed live mice into completely dark imaging chambers and used high-sensitivity cameras to record their biophoton emissions.

After about an hour, the mice were euthanized, but kept warm to rule out temperature effects. Imaging continued for another hour. According to a study published with their findings, the researchers observed a dramatic decrease in photon emissions after death.

The same was observed in plant leaves from thale cress and umbrella trees. Injured parts glowed more brightly than healthy ones, which the researchers say is clear evidence that living stress responses drive the emission.

The idea that humans glow may seem silly, but this research suggests it’s a measurable biological fact. If these emissions reflect cellular stress and health, they could one day become tools for medical diagnostics, offering a non-invasive way to monitor health, detect injury, or even study the aging process.

Don’t Miss: The universe is dying faster than we thought

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News