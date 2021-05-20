Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Best Meat Thermometer 2021
    09:31 Deals

    The gadget that helps you cook perfect steak is $33 at Amazon, a new all-time low
  2. Best Amazon Deals Today
    08:29 Deals

    Get Prime Day prices now with these 10 Prime-only deals on Amazon
  3. Best Memory Foam Mattress
    12:06 Deals

    Amazon has a best-selling memory foam mattress with 70,000 5-star ratings for $107
  4. Amazon Deals
    10:02 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $5 Echo Dot, $40 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, $8 wireless charger, $6 Kasa smart plugs, SanDisk microSD cards, more
  5. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
    14:41 Deals

    Secret Amazon sale on Sony noise cancelling headphones saves you $110
Science

Global warming may change the sex of animal populations

May 19th, 2021 at 10:18 PM
By
climate change

Climate change is already devastating certain animal populations, both on the land and in the oceans, and it’s only going to get worse as time goes on if we can’t get our thirst for fossil fuels and other pollutants under control. It’s easy to measure the effects on some types of life, like coral reefs and the aquatic animals that call them home, because we can actually see the organisms dying off right before our eyes. Other effects are harder to quantify, but could be just as devastating over time.

As Gizmodo reports, scientists are anticipating that specific species will begin to see population numbers drop not because changing climates literally kill them off or because their homes disappear, but because the sex of new generations will be hugely lopsided. The early development of some species, like the American alligator, depends on the temperature of the nesting area. This means that as the climate gets warmer and warmer, the sexes of new hatchlings could be skewed one way or the other.

Today's Top Deal Everyone's rushing to Amazon for this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deal! List Price:$49.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Some members of the animal kingdom are at the whim of the climate when it comes to the sex of their offspring. American alligators tend to have many more female offspring when temperatures are warmer or cooler than a very specific range in the low 90s, which produces the males. In a normal climate with peaks and valleys, a good mix of male and female babies are hatched, but if the planet heats up too fast for the alligators to adapt, the result will likely be an overwhelming number of females.

“Species displaying temperature-dependent sex determination (TSD) are especially vulnerable to the effects of a rapidly changing global climate due to their profound sensitivity to thermal cues during development,” researchers write in a recent paper on the subject. “Predicting the consequences of climate change for these species, including skewed offspring sex ratios, depends on understanding how climatic factors interface with features of maternal nesting behaviour to shape the developmental environment.”

When an animal population experiences a sudden burst of single-sex offspring it can put the species at a serious disadvantage and dramatically reduce the size of future generations. If it happens repeatedly, a species could be wiped out by climate change despite the animals themselves being perfectly healthy.

Alligators aren’t the only species that are uniquely vulnerable in this way. Many other reptiles follow similar patterns, but it’s not just the reptiles that will feel the effects. Disruption in the food chain can affect entire ecosystems, and since many reptiles are both predators and prey, rapidly dwindling populations could have a severe impact.

Today's Top Deal This iPhone case is thin and light but extra Tuff - now it's at Amazon's lowest price ever! Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games for the past decade, covering breaking news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones, and future tech.

Most recently, Mike served as Tech Editor at The Daily Dot, and has been featured in USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love of reporting is second only to his gaming addiction.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information