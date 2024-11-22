Archaeologists dug up buried treasure full of gold and strange alien metal

Discovered in 1963 near Alicante, Spain, the Villena Treasure remains one of the most fascinating finds of the Late Bronze Age. This extraordinary collection of 66 artifacts, predominantly gold, also included two objects made of metal that were somewhat alien for the time—a hollow hemisphere and a bracelet.

The two pieces were found to be made of iron, which was not widely used at the time. This puzzled scientists quite a bit. However, recent confirmations have found the items to be made from meteoritic iron, offering a rare glimpse into the technological and cultural ingenuity of prehistoric societies.

What made these two metal pieces so alien for the time was the fact that iron smelting had not yet been developed in the Iberian Peninsula. As such, meteoritic iron provided an alternative source of the coveted metal. This iron is derived from meteorites that fell to Earth. It is characterized by its high nickel content, which distinguishes it from terrestrial iron.

The iron used to make two pieces in the Villena Treasure likely came from a meteor. Image source: Aliaksandr Marko/Adobe

Recent scientific analyses have revealed this meteoritic signature in the Villena artifacts, placing their origin firmly in the cosmic realm. These findings align with similar discoveries, such as the meteoritic iron dagger of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, which only demonstrates the widespread recognition of this rare material’s value.

The use of meteoritic iron required skillful craftsmanship. Unlike smelted iron, this alien metal is brittle and challenging to work with. Yet the artisans of the Villena Treasure managed to transform this celestial metal into intricate objects, showcasing their advanced metallurgical capabilities. These items most likely held significant cultural and symbolic value because of this.

The Villena Treasure not only reflects the sophistication of Late Bronze Age societies but also underscores their deep connection to the natural and celestial worlds. The incorporation of meteoritic iron—metal that literally fell from the sky—may have symbolized power, divinity, or a link to the heavens.

It might not be as exciting as the possible discovery of alien tech at the bottom of the ocean, but it is cool to think about how prehistoric societies incorporated alien metals into their beliefs and technology.