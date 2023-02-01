Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
New Shows to Watch Verizon Phone Deals AirPods Deals Netflix Top 10 No Caller ID New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals New on Netflix
Home Science Space

A rare green comet will pass Earth tonight: How to watch it

Joshua Hawkins
By
Published Feb 1st, 2023 3:33PM EST
E3 comet photo
Image: 安ちゃん / Adobe

Wednesday, February 1, will be an intriguing day for skywatchers as a rare, green comet will pass close to Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. Tonight, though, the comet will pass within 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of our planet, making its closest approach to Earth since the time of the Neanderthals.

We’ve known that this once-in-a-lifetime comet was making its way through the inner solar system for several weeks now, and that it will continue to be visible throughout the rest of this month, too. However, the rare, green comet is expected to be brightest to those observing it from Earth later this evening. It may even be bright enough to see with the naked eye.

The comet is expected to become visible at around 6:49 p.m. EST this evening. At that point in time, it will appear at 49 degrees over the northern horizon. The green comet, known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will then climb to 58 degrees over the northern horizon, its highest point in Earth’s sky, at roughly 9:46 p.m. EST. It will vanish in the dawning light at 5:57 a.m. EST on February 2.

For the best possible chance of spotting this rare, green comet as it passes close to Earth, In-the-sky recommends looking towards the Camelopardalis constellation, which is a faint area of sky devoid of bright stars close to our northern celestial pole.

While this beautiful comet may be visible to the naked eye, those who don’t want to go out in the cold and stare up at the stars can watch it from the comfort of their homes. The Virtual Telescope Project will host a free webcast of the green comet as it passes Earth at around 11 p.m. EST.

The orbital period of this comet is 50,000 years, according to scientists at NASA, which means this rare, green comet won’t pass close to Earth again during our lifetimes. Some even believe that it may not have a designated orbit, and that this could be the last time it passes Earth at all. Either way, make sure to get a glimpse of this rare celestial object before it speeds away.

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins
Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices. Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News