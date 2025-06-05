A 14-year-old created an app that detects heart disease almost instantly

At only 14 years old, Siddarth Nandyala has created a heart disease detection app that can identify early signs of cardiovascular issues in seconds. The app is called Circadian AI, and it could be a powerful tool for early intervention, especially in regions where access to healthcare is limited.

Despite being the leading cause of death worldwide, early symptoms for heart disease often go unnoticed. That’s because diagnosis depends on invasive tests, advanced imaging, or costly procedures that are not accessible to everyone. And this delay can be fatal, as many individuals discover their condition only after a stroke or heart attack.

But, Nandyala set out to solve this problem by developing a non-invasive, affordable way to screen for heart abnormalities before serious complications arise. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Circadian AI uses the microphone on your smartphone to record a user’s heartbeat. The sound is then cleaned up using advanced noise-cancellation, and analyzed in the cloud using a machine learning model.

Within seconds, the app identifies patterns linked to arrhythmia, heart valve issues, early signs of heart failure, or coronary artery disease. The interface presents users with a summary that highlights any abnormalities and encourages further testing when needed.

This isn’t a full-fledged replacement for medical devices like ECGs, of course. But it does provide an effective pre-screening tool for early awareness. And, the app has already been tested in clinical settings. Trials in the United States involved approximately 15,000 participants, while additional testing in India included around 3,500.

In both cases, the simple app detected signs of heart disease with over 96% accuracy. Results were later confirmed through traditional diagnostic methods. For now, the app is limited to trained professionals as it undergoes regulatory review and clinical validation.

However, Nandyala is already working on expanding the heart disease detection app to pick up on lung-related illnesses like pneumonia and pulmonary embolism using similar sound analysis. This is just one more way AI has helped us find new ways to detect deadly diseases.

Whatever you think about the rise of artificial intelligence, one thing is clear: AI in medicine can be handy. From AI-powered doctors to AI that saves lives, there are plenty of ways we can put automated systems to work and make life for both doctors and patients easier.