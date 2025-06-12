XGIMI launches MoGo 4 portable projector with built-in battery

Improving on the MoGo 3 Pro projector from last year, XGIMI just unveiled its new MoGo 4 Series projectors in an event in Paris, France. With this new iteration, the Chinese brand makes its successful on-the-go projector even better by addressing most of the lacking functionalities of the previous generation.

The new MoGo 4 series consists of a basic model, which BGR has been using for the past few days, and the MoGo 4 Laser, which makes the on-the-go projection even more accurate.

“We saw an opportunity to reinvent what a portable projector could be—not just for watching, but for setting a mood, creating a space, even transforming a selfie,” said Apollo Zhong, CEO of XGIMI. “The MoGo 4 Series isn’t just portable—it’s expressive.”

MoGo 4 vs. MoGo 4 Laser: What’s new with XGIMI’s latest portable projectors

The MoGo 4 and MoGo 4 Laser projectors share several similarities:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Harman/Kardon Audio: XGIMI is known for its audio partnership with Harman/Kardon. In every BGR review, we praise the sound quality of the company’s projectors. In this one, you get an integrated dual 6W speaker system for 360º audio.

Instant Setup: Thanks to the Google TV OS experience, setting up both projectors is a very straightforward experience. After everything is set, users can just pull up the device to start enjoying their content. With auto-correction and full 360º rotation, it’s easy to find a good place to use the MoGo 4.

Infrared Mini Remote: XGIMI makes great remotes. However, I couldn’t see a new mini remote coming out. This tiny option is attached to the projector, and it’s a convenient way to use the product when you’re on the go.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Battery life: XGIMI’s MoGo 4 can be used for up to 2.5 hours of video playback in Eco Mode, or up to six hours of music without a stand; with the PowerBase Stand, users can get up to 5 hours of video streaming.

Other similar features include magnetic creative filters support, detachable buckle lanyard, and ambient speaker mode. For the MoGo 4 Laser, XGIMI offers other perks, including:

Advanced Laser Display: It features a triple laser technology with 550 ISO Lumens with 110% BT.2020 color gamut, with 1000:1 native contrast ratio.

It features a triple laser technology with 550 ISO Lumens with 110% BT.2020 color gamut, with 1000:1 native contrast ratio. Complete Creative Filter Suite: While the regular model only comes to the sunset magnetic filter, this one also offers the Ripple, Lunar, and Dreamscape options.

While the regular model only comes to the sunset magnetic filter, this one also offers the Ripple, Lunar, and Dreamscape options. Premium Design: XGIMI brings a premium finish, exclusive lens print, and transparent base to the Laser version; its side rail is made out of brushed aluminum, so it brings structural reinforcement and refined visual edge.

It’s important to note that both projectors come with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI (ARC) support, and USB ports. XGIMI also offers a PowerBase Stand with a 20,000 mAh built-in power bank and an Outdoor Screen with a wrinkle-free 70-inch display for garden viewing.

Hands-on with XGIMI’s MoGo 4 projector

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Despite the event, BGR has had the chance to try the MoGo 4 projector a few days before it was unveiled. At first, it looks very similar to the MoGo 3 Pro, but it offers important refinements that make it an obvious choice for newer customers.

The main new change is the built-in battery life. While it might not be enough for a full outdoor movie night (especially if the movie is more than two hours long), it’s a great improvement over the necessity of a power bank to use the MoGo 3 Pro on the go.

For those who prefer not to pay for the PowerBase Stand bundle, they can still attach a power bank to the MoGo 4 for the ultimate portable experience. Another interesting change is the new Magnetic Creative Filters. XGIMI already offered this vibe-y accessories on the previous iteration. However, now they magically attach to the projector, making them much more convenient (even though it’s not a must-have accessory).

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

That said, even though the projector is miles ahead of other XGIMI models by offering Google TV, some users might find the experience not as fluid as it could be. While the 1080p resolution isn’t an issue at all, sometimes going through the system or changing media can be a bit laggy.

Lastly, unlike the premium options, users need to be reminded that the best experience with a projector, especially with this portable on-the-go one, is that the ambient needs to be as dark as possible. With that in mind, you might want to schedule that movie night during summer for after 10 p.m.

That being said, users will find satisfactory image quality and great speakers for both music listening or watching their favorite TV shows and movies.

Price and availability

XGIMI’s MoGo 4 and 4 Laser options are available for purchase today starting at $449.10 (the projector actually costs $499). Here are the full prices:

Regular model: $449.10 (listed price $499)

$449.10 (listed price $499) Regular model + PowerBase Stand: $494.10 (listed price $549)

$494.10 (listed price $549) Laser model: $719.10 (listed price ($799)

$719.10 (listed price ($799) Laser + PowerBase Stand + Outdoor Screen: $809.10 (listed price $899)

BGR will soon share a full analysis of XGIMI’s new MoGo 4 projector.