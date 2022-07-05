Supplement recall: These pills secretly contain an erectile dysfunction drug

People who purchased Launch Sequence Aphrodisia and Euphoria Capsules should know the supplement is now part of a significant recall. The product contains an undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug, which turns into an unapproved medicine for which the safety and efficacy have not been tested. Moreover, the undisclosed drug can have serious unwanted side effects by interacting with other medicines.

People who take it may risk heart attack, strokes, and even death.

Launch Sequence Aphrodisia and Euphoria Capsules recall

Loud Muscle Science issued the Launch Sequence recall recently. Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the announcement at this link.

The company explains that laboratory tests have concluded the products are tainted with tadalafil. That’s an ingredient the FDA has approved to treat male erectile dysfunction. Also, it’s part of the family of drugs known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. It is perhaps best known by one of its commercial names: Cialis.

But the presence of tadalafil in the Launch Sequence supplement turns it into an unapproved medication. That’s why the company launched the recall, covering various types of Launch Sequence Aphrodisia and Euphoria Capsules.

Here’s a list of Launch Sequence products from the recall:

60-pill Bottle Launch Sequence Capsules – ASIN: B07TLPWXDS; UPC: 641378938375

10-pill Tin Launch Sequence Euphoria Capsules – ASIN: B08ZJX4V9J; UPC: 661020846864

4-pill Tin Launch Sequence Aphrodisia Capsules – ASIN: B07QB3S2LV; UPC: 661020846957

60-pill Bottle Launch Sequence Capsules – ASIN: B08HM7VHCX; UPC: 661020848166

10-pill Tin Launch Sequence Euphoria Capsules – ASIN: B08ZJX4V9J; UPC: 661020846864

4-pill Tin Launch Sequence Aphrodisia Capsules – ASIN: B09S12VK3F; UPC: 661020846957

Also, make sure you check the full press release at this link to get more information about lot numbers for each variant. Each supplement above includes several lots that are included in the recall.

Moreover, each lot has a different expiration date. Some of them will expire in 2024 or 2025.

Additionally, knowing where you bought the supplements might help identify the ones in the recall. Loud Muscle Science sold the Launch Sequence products in the recall on Amazon in the USA.

Also, Canadian buyers might have purchased them from Amazon.ca, eBay, or local retail stores.

The health risk

Loud Muscle Science explains that the “most critical potential adverse health consequence of unintentional consumption of a product tainted with undeclared tadalafil is profound, life-threatening hypotension related to drug-drug interactions.” Tadalafil from the Launch Sequence supplements in the recall can interact with nitroglycerin or guanylate cyclase inhibitors that some people might take regularly.

In the “expected-use” population, the hypotension resulting from this drug-drug interaction can lead to heart attack, stroke, and death.

What you should do

Loud Muscle Science has not received any reports of adverse events related to Launch Sequence pills from this recall. However, given the product’s long shelf life, the supplements remain a risk to buyers who also treat their heart conditions with various prescription drugs.

With that in mind, the company urges buyers not to use the Launch Sequence products in the list above.

Loud Muscle Science says it’s notifying all customers and distributors about the recall. Refunds will be available.

Also, buyers who experienced any unexplained medical issues after taking Launch Sequence supplements should seek help from their doctors.

Moreover, consumers should check the full press release at the FDA. It contains complete information about the various Launch Sequence versions in the recall, including lot codes and expiration dates. Additionally, the announcement lists contact information for Loud Muscle Science and other FDA resources.

Finally, buyers of such supplements should also be aware of a recall from mid-March. Those products contained Viagra without listing the ingredient on the package.