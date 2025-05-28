Satechi launches four new Find My accessories just in time for summer

Today, Satechi expands its FindAll collection with four new travel accessories just in time for summer. The latest additions from the San Diego-based brand include a FindAll Keychain, Luggage Tag, Card, and Glasses Case.

With these products, you can easily locate misplaced items using iPhone alerts and Find My capabilities. They join the Vegan-Leather Passport Cover, one of BGR‘s favorite accessories, and the newly available OntheGo 3-in-1 Charger.

“To support our customers wherever life takes them, we’re expanding our travel product lineup to provide ultimate convenience, peace of mind, and style on the go,” said Brock Guclu, Satechi’s co-founder and president. “The new FindAll collection marks a natural evolution for the brand as we continue to design solutions that simplify life beyond the workspace.”

Here are the new Satechi FindAll travel accessories:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Vegan-Leather FindAll Keychain: Satechi’s keychain is built to keep keys, bags, or luggage close at hand, with up to 12 months of battery life per charge, advanced Bluetooth 5.4 LE technology, and Find My integration. It costs $29.99.

Vegan-Leather FindAll Luggage Tag: This travel-ready luggage tag includes a name card slot with a privacy flap, an adjustable strap, and a flexible loop. It offers up to 8 months of battery life and uses Bluetooth 5.4 LE technology. Satechi notes that its “discreet design helps the tag blend into luggage, making it virtually unnoticeable to others even in the event of theft.” It costs $44.99.

Image source: Satechi

FindAll Card: A credit card-sized tracker made from aluminum and tempered glass. It slips into any wallet and features an IP67 waterproof rating, with up to 16 months of power on a single charge. It costs $34.99.

Vegan-Leather FindAll Glasses Case: This collapsible, microsuede-lined case protects glasses, including XR/AR models, and makes them easy to locate. Satechi says it’s ideal for travel and commuting. It features a magnetic closure, Bluetooth 4.3 LE, and up to 8 hours of use per month per charge. It costs $49.99.

Wrap up

Satechi’s new Find My travel accessories are available on the company’s website. Below, you can read our review of the Vegan-Leather Passport Cover.