Popular weight loss supplement sold nationwide was been recalled

Those allergic to milk or who suffer from milk or lactose intolerance should avoid certain GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic bottles. That's because there is a new recall that involves the weight loss supplement. The product contains traces of milk, which is why it's being recalled. That means people who suffer from milk-related health issues should avoid it at all costs.

Unwanted side effects can include potentially fatal allergic reactions.

Jetfuel Diuretic recall

World Health Products announced the Jetfuel Diuretic recall this week. The announcement is made with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Jetfuel Diuretic bottles from the recall were available online via the GAT Sport website and Amazon. Separately, the company sold the product nationwide through various brick-and-mortar retailers. World Health Products recalled two specific lot codes of Jetfuel Diuretic, as seen below:

Jetfuel Diuretic – 90 ct Bottle; Lot code: 2003609; Exp. Date: 6/2023

Jetfuel Diuretic – 90 ct Bottle; Lot code: 2003610; Exp. Date: 5/2023

You'll find the lot code and expiration date on the bottom of the plastic container.

The company explained in the announcement that the Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCT) oil powder in the product contains milk. But milk is not mentioned as an ingredient on the packaging. As a result, World Health Products issued the Jetfuel Diuretic recall.

Milk allergies and intolerances

The company says it has not received any reports of illnesses related to the product in the recall. However, consumers should know that allergic reactions can be serious and potentially be deadly.

Milk allergies might be common in children, the Mayo Clinic explains. Most kids outgrow them, but some people will continue to be allergic to milk products. Adults with these allergies should avoid milk products all their lives, including the weight loss supplements in the recall.

Allergic reactions to milk can include various symptoms. Some of the signs appear immediately. Look for hives, wheezing, itching or tingling around the lips or mouth, swelling (lips, tongue, or throat), coughing or shortness of breath, and vomiting.

Additionally, delayed symptoms might include loose stool or diarrhea, abdominal cramps, runny nose, and watery eyes.

Some people can even develop anaphylaxis, which is life-threatening. The swollen airways get constricted and can block breathing, which can ultimately lead to death. That's why it's important not to consume the Jetfuel Diuretic in the recall if you're allergic to milk.

People at risk of developing anaphylaxis usually carry adrenaline shots (EpiPens). You still obviously don't want to have to use it, however.

Separately, people can suffer from milk and lactose intolerances that aren't allergic reactions. In such cases, people experience digestive symptoms after consuming milk products, like bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

What you should do

The Jetfuel Diuretic in the recall is still safe to use if you have no issues with milk consumption. But you should make sure that you don't share it with anyone suffering from a milk allergy or milk intolerance. Jetfuel Diuretic from other lots should be safe to use for anybody.

If you can't consume milk, you should discard the product or return it to whichever store you made your purchase. In addition, you should consider seeing a doctor if you suspect any adverse reactions.

Finally, you will find all the information about the Jetfuel Diuretic recall. Check it out at this link.