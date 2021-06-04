National Donut Day 2021: Where to get free and cheap donuts today

We’re nearly halfway through 2021, and it’s honestly kind of surprising that we made it this far. As such, it might not be a bad idea to treat yourself, and Friday, June 4th just so happens to be National Donut Day. It might sound like a joke, but we have actually been writing about it for a few years now, and we have definitely snagged a few free donuts along the way.

There’s a chance you’ve already had your fill of donuts for the year, since Krispy Kreme has been giving them away for free to everyone who gets a COVID vaccine, but there’s never a bad time to get a free donut, so read on for all of the deals we found online.

Keep in mind that participation can vary by store and location, so be sure to check in before you make the drive. With that said, here are the best deals available on National Donut Day 2021:

DiGiorno : The famed frozen pizza company is celebrating National Donut Day with a limited-time promotion that will reward 10 winners with a box of six “DiGiornuts,” which are precisely what they sound like. DiGiorno describes the concoction as “a delicious donut, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with signature DiGiorno sauce, even more cheese and decked out with your favorite pizza toppings.” Reply to this tweet on DiGiorno’s profile with #Sweepstakes to enter.

: The famed frozen pizza company is celebrating National Donut Day with a limited-time promotion that will reward 10 winners with a box of six “DiGiornuts,” which are precisely what they sound like. DiGiorno describes the concoction as “a delicious donut, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with signature DiGiorno sauce, even more cheese and decked out with your favorite pizza toppings.” Reply to this tweet on DiGiorno’s profile with #Sweepstakes to enter. Duck Donuts : Celebrate National Donut Day with a free cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, or bare donut when you visit a Duck Donuts retail location.

: Celebrate National Donut Day with a free cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, or bare donut when you visit a Duck Donuts retail location. Dunkin’ : Participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide are offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

: Participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide are offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last. Krispy Kreme : In addition to the ongoing offer of free Original Glazed donuts for the vaccinated, Krispy Kreme is also giving everyone a free donut of their choice on June 4th.

: In addition to the ongoing offer of free Original Glazed donuts for the vaccinated, Krispy Kreme is also giving everyone a free donut of their choice on June 4th. LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee : Visit Lamar’s store to get a free Ray’s Original Glazed Donut.

: Visit Lamar’s store to get a free Ray’s Original Glazed Donut. Shipley Do-Nuts : Get a free glazed “Do-Nut” from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. with any purchase.

: Get a free glazed “Do-Nut” from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. with any purchase. Smokey Bones : Get a free Bag O’ Donuts when you spend $40 or more on June 4th.

: Get a free Bag O’ Donuts when you spend $40 or more on June 4th. Tim Hortons: From June 3rd to June 15th, you can get a classic or specialty donut from Tim Horton’s for 50 cents if you join the reward program and make a purchase of at least 50 cents.

In addition to all of the locations listed above, be sure to poke around and call local restaurants to see if there are even more deals around you that you can take advantage of today.

