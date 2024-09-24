Marshal Monitor III headphones announced with ANC and 100-hour battery life

The long-anticipated Marshall Monitor III headphones have finally been announced. The successor to the Monitor II offers improved ANC and a longer battery life, with up to 70 hours of ANC turned on and 100 hours without it.

Marshall has redesigned its headphones from the inside out. “Monitor III A.N.C. focuses on the essentials for good performance. We have reduced the weight, made the cushions soft as clouds, and completely re-imagined the headband for long-lasting comfort,” says design director Kenny Wong. “From an experience point of view, it stretches what is possible when it comes to the touch and feel of a Marshall product. They are extremely tactile with a self-healing leather texture and that unmistakable brass logo.”

The company says its new headphones offer “thunderous bass and screaming highs, featuring enhanced noise-canceling technology to block out the commotion you don’t want.” They have an Adaptive Loudness feature to adjust the sound based on your environment and add some of the latest technologies made available with Major V, such as audio personalization options, a customizable M-button for navigating EQ settings, Spotify, and voice assistants.

Marshall Monitor III headphones also feature new microphones to reduce wind noise, improve ANC, and provide crystal-clear call quality. The Bluetooth LE Audio-ready headphones are equipped with Auracast.

“We have completely revised the acoustic design to improve the performance on all fronts: sound, ANC, transparency, and voice calls,” adds audio & acoustics engineer Nicolas Pignier Delafontaine. “Monitor III delivers a sound that is wide, well-balanced, detailed, and enjoyable. Soundstage spatial audio takes the music out of your head and onto a virtual stage around you, making you feel immersed and revealing subtle layers in your favorite records.”

The new Monitor III A.N.C. headphones are available at Marshall’s website at $349. The company has chosen Billie Joe Armstrong for the campaign of this new product.