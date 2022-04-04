Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.

The Unilever Suave deodorant recall

Unilever announced the Suave deodorant recall a few days ago, according to a press release shared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company is recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants that might contain high levels of benzene. An internal review showed that some product samples had too much of the dangerous chemical.

Benzene isn’t an ingredient of the Suave deodorant included in the recall. Instead, benzene is part of the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The following Suave products are part of the Unilever recall:

UPC: 079400751508; 079400784902 – Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder: 4 oz.; 6 oz.

UPC: 079400785503 – Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh: 6 oz.

Benzene and cancer risk

Various indoor and outdoor products contain the chemical benzene. The substance is also classified as a human carcinogen. People can inhale and ingest the substance, and benzene can affect the skin.

Various types of cancers have been linked to benzene exposure, including leukemia, a blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

Unilever said that daily exposure to benzene from the Suave products in the recall is not expected to cause adverse health consequences. The conclusion comes from an independent health hazard evaluation. That said, the company is still advising customers not to use the two Suave deodorants.

What you should do

Unilever discontinued the Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant product line in October. The company said it canceled the products for business reasons last fall. Therefore, the Suave brands in the recall had limited availability in the US.

However, the products have an expiration date of September 2023. As a result, people might still have the Suave deodorant from the recall at home.

Unilever contacted retailers to stop distribution. The company urges customers to stop using Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant. They can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or just throw it away.

People worried about the potential health effects of the Suave products in the recall should contact their physician.

Finally, check out the full press release available on the FDA website. It contains contact information for Unilever and the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.