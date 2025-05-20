Heston 120 soundbar is Marshall’s first entry into the home audio market

Marshall fans can continue upgrading their home audio setup with the all-new Heston 120 TV soundbar, marking the company’s first entry into the soundbar market. Marshall says this product delivers a “colossal audio experience for both TV and music.”

The Marshall Heston 120 TV soundbar includes Dolby Atmos and DTS-X technologies. With 11 drivers facing in different directions, it delivers spatial audio with “powerful, deep, and rich bass.”

The soundbar features the latest Bluetooth technologies, including LE Audio with Auracast capabilities. It also supports HDMI eARC and can connect to external devices through the HDMI Pass-through feature. Users can stream music via Wi-Fi, and the Heston 120 also includes an analog RCA input for external music players.

Image source: Marshall

“We spent hundreds of hours fine-tuning Heston 120. It was important to us that we spent equal time and effort on both TV and music, not one over the other. Everything inside is tailored and engineered to have very specific roles to give you an optimal audio experience, no matter what you’re watching or listening to,” said Ed Camphor, Audio Technology and Tuning Lead at Marshall Group.

Marshall’s Heston 120 TV soundbar features the company’s signature style, bringing rock ‘n’ roll flair to the TV sound category. It includes knurled metal knobs inspired by Marshall’s amp heritage and is designed to be repairable with replaceable parts, including the fret, end caps, drivers, and circuit boards.

Marshall says it’s mixing the “best of the old with the new,” with an analog control panel and tactile audio settings that offer a “playful yet functional nod to Marshall’s heritage.”

Heston 120 is the first in Marshall’s debut home audio range. The company will also introduce the Heston 60 and a subwoofer, the Heston Sub 200, at some point down the road.

The new TV soundbar, priced at $999.99, will be available at Marshall.com starting June 3rd. Users can sign up here to get notified about the release.