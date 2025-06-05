Gentler Streak gets two long-awaited features ahead of watchOS 26

Summer is always packed for developers, especially once WWDC kicks off. But before those busy three months begin, Gentler Streak has something special for users. Ahead of Apple’s WWDC 2025 event and watchOS 26 announcement, the 2024 Apple Design Award winner for Social Impact and 2022 Apple Watch App of the Year has added two long-awaited features to its wellbeing app.

The first is the ability to use non-recorded steps as part of your daily efforts in the Activity Path. For those unfamiliar, Gentler Streak helps you stay active without overreaching by suggesting rest days and setting goals based on your readiness. Instead of focusing on closing rings, Gentler users get personalized suggestions based on past activities and sleep tracking.

With non-recorded daily steps, this Gentler Streak update becomes even more helpful for people with chronic conditions. This feature offers a “more mindful way to plan your day, and manage or prevent flare-ups.”

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

“Step count can easily turn into just another metric to chase, and that’s exactly the kind of pressure we’re working to avoid. To integrate steps in a way that truly fits Gentler Streak, we had to rethink both how they influence guidance and how they’re visualized. A ring might’ve seemed like a natural UI choice, but rings tend to create a subconscious need to complete them, which clashes with our core principle: adapting to where the user is, not the other way around. This solution is meant to reflect what is, not to drive behaviour, but to support better understanding of it,” said Katarina Lotrič, CEO and co-founder.

Gentler Streak says this new metric might not impact the Activity Path for users who regularly engage in aerobic or anaerobic workouts. Still, it’s a useful way to keep track of your steps throughout the day.

Another change in Gentler Streak’s latest update is RPE sync with Health. Previously, only RPE logged within Gentler Streak affected the Activity Path. Now, if you update your RPE using the Apple Fitness app, that change will also appear in Gentler Streak.

Gentler Streak is free to download. The monthly subscription costs $7.99, the premium yearly plan is $54.99 with Family Sharing included, and there’s also a $179.99 lifetime plan with Family Sharing included.