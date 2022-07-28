Critical Dole salad mix recall issued over poisonous nightshade

We often see recalls involving types of salad because leafy greens can be contaminated with bacteria that trigger dangerous illnesses. But the new Dole salad mix recall was caused by a different kind of contamination.

The salad packages might contain hairy nightshade, a poisonous plant that can be toxic to humans.

Dole salad mix recall

The Dole salad mix recall started about a month ago, according to an enforcement report from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The action is still ongoing, according to the document.

Dole recalled 1647 cases of salad mix that were sold under two brands. We’re looking at Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix in 16 oz. packages and Marketside Spring Mix that comes in 11 oz. and 5 oz. packaging.

Buyers who might have purchased these types of Dole salad mix should look for the following identifiers on the product packages:

11 oz Marketside Spring Mix: W167011 with BIUB: 6/30/2022

5oz Marketside Spring Mix: W16709A and W16709B with BIUB: 6/29/2022

16 oz Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix: W167011 with BIUB: 6/30/2022

16 oz Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix: W168011 with BIUB: 7/01/2022

The Dole salad mix products in the recall were available in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee. Given the dates above, it’s unlikely that retail stores still have any in stock. But if you still have Spring Mix packages at home, you should discard or return them.

Nightshade is a poisonous plant

Eating the greens that have been recalled means you’ll risk nightshade poisoning. Here’s the plant’s effect on the human body, according to Colorado State University’s Guide to Poisonous Plants:

Steroidal alkaloids such as solanine have atropine-like effects on the nervous system inhibiting the enzyme acetylcholinesterase. Some nightshades also contain irritants such as saponins that cause salivation and diarrhea. Nightshades may also accumulate toxic levels of nitrate.

The same resource lists some of the symptoms you might experience after consuming nightshade:

Gastrointestinal: Excess salivation, colic, diarrhea

Musculoskeletal: Muscle tremors and weakness

Cardiovascular: Slow heart rate, decreased cardiac output, shock, coma, and death

Respiratory: Labored breathing

Nervous: Depression, drowsiness, muscle tremors, incoordination.

Renal: Kidney failure.

Ocular: Dilated pupils

What you should do

There’s no mention of any adverse reactions connected with the Dole salad mix recall in the short enforcement report. But buyers should not eat any salad mix from the lots listed above.

Instead, discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Buyers who experienced unexplained symptoms after eating the Dole salad mix products in the recall should consider seeking medical help.

Finally, check out the recall enforcement report at this link. You’ll find Dole’s contact information if you need to reach out to the company.