Best Nintendo Switch accessories 2021: How to enhance your system

How do you get the most out of your gaming experiences? You need to have all of the essentials for your system, obviously. But taking your talents to the next level requires a ton of skill, practice, and some more investments. Finding the right accessories for your system is what can make the best players truly the best. Even if you’re just someone who loves playing games at home and not competing in any kind of e-sports, you should stay up on what’s currently the best options for accessories.

For fans of the Nintendo Switch, it is such a unique console that allows you to play wherever and whenever you want. But if you want to take your Zelda or Mario playing to new heights, we’ve got you covered. We’ve highlighted the best Nintendo Switch accessories below for you to enjoy your gaming experience even more. So sit back, or stand up, and get ready to game.

Best controller: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Image source: Amazon

Pros: Eliminates the need for the Joy-Con controllers, HD rumble, motion controls

Cons: Certain situations are better for Joy-Con, expensive for an accessory

For the almost entirety of gaming history, you held a controller and played a game. With consoles like the Wii or the Switch, your controller was different than ever before. But if you’re missing the traditional feel, check out the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

Rather than taking the Joy-Con controllers and attaching them to a handheld base, this is just a set controller you can use that doesn’t include the Joy-Con. You can also use this whether you’re playing on a TV or in the handheld mode. This is easy to use with an amiibo and it comes with a charging cable (USB C to USB A). It includes motion controls, HD rumble, among other settings. You can also get a Xenoblade Chronicles 2 version of the controller.

Key Features:

Handheld controller on its own

Easy to use with an amiibo

Includes motion controls and HD rumble

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition List Price: $99.68 Price: $59.00 You Save: $40.68 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Nintendo Switch accessories bundle for traveling: Orzly Switch Accessories Bundle

Image source: Amazon

Pros: Protects your Switch screen, multiple color options

Cons: Case only holds a certain amount of games

Get all of what you need to travel with your Switch when you pick up the Orzly Switch Accessories Bundle. You’ll be able to bring the game to different levels as you travel along. If you’re looking to up your gaming experience, a bundle pack makes a ton of sense, as you can put it through the works for many contests.

This pack contains a travel case, a compact game cartridge case for up to four games, a comfort grip case, a USB charging cable, portable headphones, two tempered glass screen protectors, a stylus pen, a cleaning cloth, an applicator card squeegee, and two alcohol screen wipes. This will allow you to bring your Switch with you and keep it clean. The case comes in six different colors, so you’ll be able to distinguish yours from someone else’s. You can also add the individual pieces from Orzly if you want more of the same.

Key Features:

Huge bundle contains tons for travel

Stylus pen and portable headphones

Comes in six colors

Switch Accessories Bundle - Orzly Essentials Pack for Nintendo switch Case & Screen Protector,… List Price: $29.93 Price: $27.93 You Save: $2.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best adapter charger: YCCTEAM AC Adapter Charger for Nintendo Switch

Image source: Amazon

Pros: High speed charging, can be used while even in handheld mode

Cons: Cord is not extremely long

Whether you have a Switch or a Switch Lite, you’ll be able to charge it using the AC Adapter Charger for Nintendo Switch by YCCTEAM. It’s a great second charger to go along with the one you receive when you buy a Switch. This is extremely simple to use, as it is compatible with the Switch, Switch Lite and Switch Pro controllers.

This supports TV mode, so you can use plug the dock into this to charge it. It makes for a great replacement or backup charger. You’ll get high speed charging for three hours and you can charge it while you’re powering it in dock mode or handheld mode. This is lightweight and will easily fit in your bag to travel. It has short circuit protection as well as over current, surge, and overload protection.

Key Features:

Great second charger

Supports TV mode

High speed charging for three hours

AC Adapter Charger, YCCTEAM Charger AC Adapter Power Supply 15V 2.6A Fast Charging Kit Compatib… Price: $15.51 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best grips: Skull & Co. GripCase Set

Pros: Helps avoid carpal tunnel, extremely soft

Cons: A little pricey

It’s hard to find a Skull & Co. GripCase Set that doesn’t work for you. That’s because each set comes with three interchangeable grips to fit all hand sizes, allowing you to play comfortably. It will help you avoid any developments of carpal tunnel syndrome. These add onto the console itself when you’re able to play in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch accessories set is dock friendly, so you won’t have to take them off before putting it into the dock. Made from soft material, it’s comfortable to hold. It all comes with a spacious hard shell protective carrying case that fits your game cartridges, power bank, AC adapter, and two pins. There are so many colors that you can choose from. It also comes with its own case for you to store your handheld Switch in.

Key Features:

Comes with three interchangeable grips

Adds onto the console

Made from soft material

Skull & Co. GripCase Set: A Dockable Protective Case with Replaceable Grips [to fit All Hands S… Price: $39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best game tower: Skywin Game Storage Tower

Image source: Amazon

Pros: Compatible with accessories, stores Joy-Con controllers

Cons: May need more storage space if you’re a big gamer

It’s always a good idea to tidy up your gaming area. It can become a mess if you have stuff all around. The Skywin Game Storage Tower will hold your game disks and keep them in place. It is a storage stand that allows you to put your game disks and controllers all in one area.

You can keep up to 10 games and accessories in the tower. It is compatible with Nintendo Switch and accessories and there is a drawer on the bottom that lets you keep Joy-Con controllers. This is also one of the top Nintendo Switch accessories that serves as a place to display your Switch, as there is a slot at the top.

Key Features:

Keeps up to 10 games

Controllers can hang on the side

Drawer on the bottom for accessories

Skywin Game Storage Tower for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Switch Game Holder Game Disk Rack and… Price: $25.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Check out our updates on Black Friday video game deals.