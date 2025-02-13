YouTube TV loses Paramount channels one month after raising prices

One month after increasing the price of subscriptions from $73 to $83, YouTube TV announced that it will likely be losing dozens of channels due to a carriage dispute with Paramount. The TV service claims that it’s been working hard to reach a new agreement with the distributor of CBS, Comedy Central, and more, but haven’t been successful yet.

“With YouTube TV, our goal is to offer you the content you love, delivered the way you want it,” YouTube TV stated in an email. “To make this happen, we enter into agreements with network partners to make their content available on YouTube TV. As such, we’ve been negotiating with Paramount to reach a fair agreement that allows us to keep their channels, including CBS, on YouTube TV without compromising the value of our service. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an agreement.”

Unless YouTube and Paramount can reach a deal in the next few hours, all Paramount content will be unavailable on YouTube TV after February 13, 2025. That includes all Library recordings (and the ability to schedule new recordings) from Paramount channels and add-on services like Paramount+ with Showtime and BET+.

If Paramount’s content is missing “for an extended period of time,” YouTube TV says it will offer subscribers an $8 credit. That’s less than the $10 price hike from last month.

Here’s a full list of channels YouTube TV will lose if it can’t make a deal with Paramount:

BET

BET Her

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CMT

Comedy Central

Comet TV

Dabl

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV2

MyNetwork TV

NewsNation

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

Nickelodeon

Paramount Pop

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Teen Nick

Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas

TV Land

VH1

Atlanta 69 (WUPA)

Boston TV38 (WSBK)

Dallas-Fort Worth KTXA

New York (WLNYDT )

Philadelphia 57 (WPSG)

Pittsburgh KDKA+ (WPCW)

Sacramento KMAX 31 (KMAX)

San Francisco KPIX+ (KPYX)

Seattle 11 (KSTW)

Tampa Bay 44 (WTOG)

“We have made a series of fair offers to continue our long-standing relationship with Google’s YouTube TV, providing subscribers access to the full array of Paramount’s entertainment, news and sports programming,” a studio spokesperson told TheWrap. “Paramount has become an essential partner with a leading portfolio of channels among YouTube TV households, including CBS — America’s most-watched network — and hit franchises like Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, the top entertainment show on cable.”

These carriage disputes sometimes only take a few hours to resolve. Other times, they can last weeks or even months. Meanwhile, customers suffer while billion-dollar corporations try to make us feel sorry for them. Here’s hoping this one ends soon.