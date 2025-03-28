XGIMI launched a portable outdoor screen for on-the-go projection

Popular home projector maker XGIMI just unveiled its new Portable Outdoor Screen, a lightweight and collapsable 70-inch projection screen designed for outdoor entertainment. XGIMI wants to level up its customers’ experience with the MoGo 3 Pro and other on-the-go projectors ahead of the spring and summer seasons.

The XGIMI Portable Outdoor Projector weighs 3.3 lbs and folds to 18 inches. The company says this accessory has been designed for “effortless portability,” as it fits “easily into a backpack and features a customized storage bag, making it ideal for on-the-go entertainment.”

XGIMI says that the Portable Outdoor Screen has an integrated elastic cord designed for a hassle-free set-up that takes up to 60 seconds to organize everything. The screen’s aluminum alloy frame is waterproof, rust-resistant, and stable even outdoors.

The company states that the accessory features wrinkle-free, washable fabric to maintain a smooth, high-quality viewing surface even after its founding. Finally, the four ground stakes provide extra support in different environments.

Image source: XGIMI

The Portable Outdoor Screen accessory is perfect for the newest MoGo 3 Pro, one of the first XGIMI projectors with built-in Netflix support. BGR already reviewed the MoGo 3 Pro, and for its price, it’s one of the best on-the-go smart projectors you can buy.

It has a beautiful and portable design, great specs with up to 200-inch Full HD projection, and you can connect it to a portable charger to ensure a cinematic experience even outside your home. Over the past months, XGIMI has heavily promoted the advantages of using this projector outdoors, which can be great for those who like camping during springtime—even if it’s on their yards.

The XGIMI Portable Outdoor costs $99; it’s also available as part of a bundle with MoGo 3 Pro and its water-resistant carrying case, a power base stand, a creative optical filter, a power adaptor, and a USB-C charging cable for $549.