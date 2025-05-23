Tubi free movies: 19 movies you can watch for free in June 2025

If you are trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming free on Tubi in June 2025, but we’ve narrowed down the list to 19 of the best free movies that we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for comedies, dramas, thrillers, or something to watch with the kids, we’ve got you covered. In order to stream the free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi free movies in June 2025

Blue Beetle

Shortly before the DC Extended Universe died, Warner Bros. took a chance on a movie starring a comic book character without the name recognition of Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman. Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a recent graduate of Gotham Law University who acquires superpowers when an alien grafts onto his skin.

The Men Who Stare At Goats

Loosely based on Jon Ronson’s 2004 book of the same name, The Men Who Stare At Goats is about an investigation into the US military’s attempts to use psychic powers in warfare. The cast includes George Clooney, Ewan McGregor, Jeff Bridges, and Kevin Spacey.

Personal Shopper

In the 2016 supernatural psychological thriller Personal Shopper, Kristen Stewart plays a young American woman working in Paris as a personal shopper for a celebrity. In the meantime, she’s also waiting for her deceased brother to send a signal from the afterlife.

Here are 16 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in June:

A Knight’s Tale Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Big Trouble In Little China Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Jackass Number Two Kong: Skull Island Little Shop Of Horrors Moonlight The Other Guys The Purge The Spectacular Now Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby The Thin Blue Line The Worst Person In The World (6/13) You Got Served

Those are the highlights for the month of June. Be sure to check back with us in July when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for June.