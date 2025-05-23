Click to Skip Ad
Tubi free movies: 19 movies you can watch for free in June 2025

Jacob Siegal
By
Published May 23rd, 2025 4:48PM EDT
Tubi free movies for June 2025.
Image: Tubi

If you are trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming free on Tubi in June 2025, but we’ve narrowed down the list to 19 of the best free movies that we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for comedies, dramas, thrillers, or something to watch with the kids, we’ve got you covered. In order to stream the free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi free movies in June 2025

Blue Beetle

Shortly before the DC Extended Universe died, Warner Bros. took a chance on a movie starring a comic book character without the name recognition of Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman. Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a recent graduate of Gotham Law University who acquires superpowers when an alien grafts onto his skin.

The Men Who Stare At Goats

Loosely based on Jon Ronson’s 2004 book of the same name, The Men Who Stare At Goats is about an investigation into the US military’s attempts to use psychic powers in warfare. The cast includes George Clooney, Ewan McGregor, Jeff Bridges, and Kevin Spacey.

Personal Shopper

In the 2016 supernatural psychological thriller Personal Shopper, Kristen Stewart plays a young American woman working in Paris as a personal shopper for a celebrity. In the meantime, she’s also waiting for her deceased brother to send a signal from the afterlife.

Here are 16 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in June:

  1. A Knight’s Tale
  2. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  3. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
  4. Big Trouble In Little China
  5. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  6. Jackass Number Two
  7. Kong: Skull Island
  8. Little Shop Of Horrors
  9. Moonlight
  10. The Other Guys
  11. The Purge
  12. The Spectacular Now
  13. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  14. The Thin Blue Line
  15. The Worst Person In The World (6/13)
  16. You Got Served

Those are the highlights for the month of June. Be sure to check back with us in July when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for June.

