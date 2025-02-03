This twisted, bloody AI thriller is a must-watch if you love movies like Her and Ex Machina

2025 has barely begun, and we already have an early contender for the best horror thriller of the year. Companion, written and directed by Drew Hancock and starring Yellowjackets‘ Sophie Thatcher, twists the idea of a “perfect partner” into something truly sinister. And if you need some context for why it’s so good, consider: It recovered its production budget from the money it made over just three days at the box office. Not bad!

From the outset, I should point out that this is one of those movies where to say too much would be to spoil what makes Companion such intelligent entertainment — it’s a Black Mirror-style movie of the sort that you might get if Ex Machina and The Stepford Wives had a baby. And, for once, both critics and viewers agree; Companion has a strong 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on more than 500 verified ratings, as of this writing (and a 94% critics’ score, based on more than 150 reviews). “This movie is what entertainment is [supposed] to be,” one viewer raves.

“My wife and I were totally enthralled with the performance of the relatively unknown cast and the fantastic plot that just kept on surprising us from beginning to end.”

So, what’s it about? Basically, a group of friends heads out to a remote cabin for a relaxing weekend getaway. The group includes Iris (Thatcher), who accompanies her boyfriend Josh (The Boys’ Jack Quaid). But as the weekend unfolds, secrets emerge, blood is spilled, and let’s just say Iris isn’t exactly who — or, rather, what — she seems to be. At least one of the friends is a “companion” robot (don’t worry, the movie isn’t exactly hiding that as a spoiler).

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

I wish I could say more to try and convince you, but let me try it this way. Those of you constantly lamenting that Hollywood doesn’t make anything great anymore — who laugh at how cringe Netflix’s Emilia Pérez is, and who complain about the proliferation of dumb superhero movies — Companion is exactly the kind of movie you’re referring to that you wish you saw more of.

To say too much more would be spoiling the fun, but Companion masterfully blends dark humor, psychological tension, and horror in a way that keeps you guessing to the very end. It’s the kind of film that constantly shifts gears. And Thatcher? She absolutely owns the screen, delivering a performance that’s equal parts chilling and mesmerizing. Everyone is raving about this one, and for good reason.

Beyond its pulse-pounding horror, Companion also taps into something incredibly time and relevant—our evolving relationship with artificial intelligence. As real-world AI and robotics inch closer to perfectly mimicking human behavior, the film raises unsettling questions. Like: Will AI ever be able to genuinely understand emotions, or just imitate them convincingly enough to deceive us?

With companies (like this one) racing to develop humanoid machines and lifelike AI companions, Companion feels eerily prescient. It’s not just an entertaining thriller — it’s a sneak peek at a future that might be closer than we think.