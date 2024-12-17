Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
58% OFF: Incogni stops data brokers & spam
Home Entertainment Movies

This overlooked Bill Murray zombie comedy is a hit on Netflix

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Dec 17th, 2024 5:48PM EST
Danny Glover, Bill Murray, and Adam Driver in The Dead Don't Die.
Image: Focus Features

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

If there’s a common thread connecting the random licensed movies that fly up the Netflix charts only to vanish into the ether days later, it’s the casts. These movies often feature a recognizable star, an incredible supporting cast, or both. That third option is the case for The Dead Don’t Die, the zombie invasion comedy starring Bill Murray and Adam Driver.

Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch (Stranger Than Paradise, Broken Flowers), the absurdist “zom-com” follows the police force of the small town of Centerville as they attempt to stave off a horde of zombies. Murray and Driver play Chief Cliff Robertson and Officer Ronnie Peterson.

In addition to Murray and Driver, the ensemble cast features Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Tom Waits, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Carol Kane, RZA, Austin Butler, Sturgill Simpson, and Selena Gomez.

Despite the star-studded cast, The Dead Don’t Die did not make much of a splash, earning just $15 million at the box office. Critics and audiences weren’t exactly thrilled either, as the movie is sitting at 54% on Rotten Tomatoes with an even lower 38% audience score.

The A.V. Club’s Katie Rife said this in 2019: “Jim Jarmusch’s movies are always laconic, but this one felt less like a bunch of old friends hanging out and more like old friends dutifully showing up to do one of them a half-hearted favor.”

“The worst movie I have seen in a long time!” one RT user complained. “This should have been a Netflix release. 2 hours of my life I’ll never get back.”

Five years later, they’ve finally gotten their wish, as the movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Don’t Miss: 3 Netflix original shows getting brand new seasons this week

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News