This free tool adds all of the biggest Netflix releases to your digital calendar

We do our best to keep you up-to-date on all of the latest Netflix releases, but with dozens of new shows and movies hitting the streaming service every month, it can be difficult to keep up. Unless you plan on memorizing Netflix’s schedule every month, you’ll probably end up missing something you were excited about watching. Thankfully, there’s now a free app that syncs your calendar with the Netflix schedule so you’ll never miss another release.

There’s an online tool called sync2cal that collects various “calendars of interest” and lets users sync them with their personal calendars with one click. The tool primarily focuses on sports, but it also features a bunch of media calendars, including one for Netflix.

Even though I’m sharing the Netflix calendar every month, I still find myself surprised by recent additions every time I open the app. This might help to solve that. Here is how you can add the Netflix releases to your personal calendar using sync2cal:

Visit sync2cal.com and create a username and password. Log in to your account and visit the calendar you want to add. Hit the “Sync to Calendar” button and follow the instructions.

Now, when you go to check your calendar for work or upcoming events, you will also be able to see what new shows and movies are launching on Netflix that week.

In case you’re worried about being bombarded with dozens of notifications every week, it looks like the tool only includes the biggest releases. In other words, you won’t get a notification every time the streamer adds a movie from 1997, only when a major original lands.

If you find the calendar useful, sync2cal has similar release calendars for other services as well, including Apple TV+, Hulu, Max, and Prime Video.