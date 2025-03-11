The highest-rated anime of all time is now streaming on Netflix

Anime superfans know that Crunchyroll is the streaming service to beat for anime, but in recent years, Netflix has become a viable alternative. Many of the biggest anime eventually make their way to Netflix, as was the case at the beginning of this month when Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its long-awaited debut on Netflix in the US.

“Decades after her party defeated the Demon King,” reads the synopsis, “an old friend’s funeral launches the elf wizard Frieren on a journey of self-discovery.”

Frieren is not a traditional action fantasy show. While most series like it focus on warriors trying to save the world, Frieren starts after the world-ending threat has been vanquished. What does the hero do after their life’s work is complete, but life has only just begun?

Premiering back in 2023, Frieren took the anime world by storm. For years, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood was the highest-rated series on MyAnimeList, with a seemingly unbeatable overall score of 9.10. Frieren not only stole its crown but took a commanding lead with a score of 9.31. Universal acclaim would be a vast understatement.

The 28 episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season 1 will truly take you on an emotional journey unlike any show you’ve ever seen, animated or otherwise. Some have even gone as far as to call it the best anime adaptation ever made, praising its animation, character development, score, thoughtfulness, and sense of humor.

“It’s painted with gorgeous, inviting splendor but can’t be reduced to simple escapism, thanks to its touching rumination on mortality and the short time we have with our loved ones,” said IGN’s review from Kambole Campbell.

Thankfully, the story’s not over yet, either. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season 2 is coming in January 2026, while the manga it’s based on is still running.