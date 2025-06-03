The full list of Nintendo Switch 2 games with release dates in 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches this Thursday, June 5, but you might already be looking ahead to the rest of the year to decide how you want to fill out the rest of your library. As we shared last month, there will be 24 games available for the Switch 2 on launch day, but that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new releases for 2025.
In the weeks and months ahead, Nintendo and its third-party partners will launch dozens of new games for the Switch 2. Upcoming titles for Nintendo’s next-generation console include Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Borderlands 4, to name a few.
It’s going to be a busy year (and likely a challenging one for your wallet), which is why it might be a good idea to figure out which games you’re going to pick up now.
The list of release dates for Switch 2 games will continue to grow throughout the year, but for now, we’ve put together a complete list of every Switch 2 title launching in 2025 release below. There are plenty more games coming to the new Nintendo console before the end of the year, but these are the ones that have 2025 release dates right now.
Nintendo Switch 2 games coming in 2025
June 5
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Nobunaga’s Ambition Awakening Complete Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2
- Survival Kids
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
June 19
- Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
June 27
- Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
July 11
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
July 17
- Donkey Kong Bananza
July 18
- Shadow Labyrinth – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
July 24
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
July 25
- No Sleep for Kaname Date — From AI: The Somnium Files
- Wild Hearts S
July 31
- Ys X: Proud Nordics
August 14
- Madden NFL 26
August 21
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
August 27
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
August 28
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
September 4
- Star Wars Outlaws
September 5
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
September 12
- Borderlands 4
October 16
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
October 30
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
That’s every Nintendo Switch 2 game with a release date. We will continue to update this page as more release dates are revealed in the weeks and months ahead.