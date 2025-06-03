The full list of Nintendo Switch 2 games with release dates in 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches this Thursday, June 5, but you might already be looking ahead to the rest of the year to decide how you want to fill out the rest of your library. As we shared last month, there will be 24 games available for the Switch 2 on launch day, but that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new releases for 2025.

In the weeks and months ahead, Nintendo and its third-party partners will launch dozens of new games for the Switch 2. Upcoming titles for Nintendo’s next-generation console include Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Borderlands 4, to name a few.

It’s going to be a busy year (and likely a challenging one for your wallet), which is why it might be a good idea to figure out which games you’re going to pick up now.

The list of release dates for Switch 2 games will continue to grow throughout the year, but for now, we’ve put together a complete list of every Switch 2 title launching in 2025 release below. There are plenty more games coming to the new Nintendo console before the end of the year, but these are the ones that have 2025 release dates right now.

Nintendo Switch 2 games coming in 2025

June 5

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Nobunaga’s Ambition Awakening Complete Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2

Survival Kids

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

June 19

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

June 27

Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

July 11

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

July 17

Donkey Kong Bananza

July 18

Shadow Labyrinth – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

July 24

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

July 25

No Sleep for Kaname Date — From AI: The Somnium Files

Wild Hearts S

July 31

Ys X: Proud Nordics

August 14

Madden NFL 26

August 21

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

August 27

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

August 28

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

September 4

Star Wars Outlaws

September 5

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

September 12

Borderlands 4

October 16

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

October 30

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

That’s every Nintendo Switch 2 game with a release date. We will continue to update this page as more release dates are revealed in the weeks and months ahead.