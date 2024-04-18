Stunning AI trailer imagining Henry Cavill as James Bond racks up millions of views

Henry Cavill’s newest role on the big screen finds him playing a World War II-era secret agent who puts together an attack squad in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, out this weekend. Meanwhile, a new mega-viral fan-made trailer imagines a much bigger movie role the Internet thinks Cavill ought to take on next: That of portraying 007.

“You’re not like the others,” a voiceover narrates in the AI-generated trailer for “Bond 26,” a cheeky introduction to the ensuing mixture of footage from real movies as well as AI-generated visuals. The trailer — which you can check out below, and which was created using Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop, Adobe Audition, and Mocha Pro — also imagines Margot Robbie as a Bond girl.

Creator KHStudio says the trailer was released “solely for artistic and entertainment purposes,” adding: “I have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life. Its purpose is purely artistic, aiming to entertain and engage with the YouTube community. My goal is to showcase my creativity and storytelling skills through this trailer. Thank you for your support, and let’s dive into the world of imagination!”

Obviously, it should go without saying that the trailer being an AI creation means it’s far from perfect. The lighting around Cavill, for example, is a little odd in places, and just watch the way the woman’s lips at the 40-second mark don’t exactly match the sound of her saying, “Hello, James Bond.”

Nevertheless, this “what-if” trailer is blowing up online at the same time as Cavill continues to field one question after another about the possibility of playing one of the most famous spies of all time. “I have no idea,” Cavill recently told The Rich Eisen Show, about whether or not he might succeed Daniel Craig as Bond. “All I’ve got to go off is the rumors. The same information you have.

“Maybe I’m too old now, maybe I’m not. It’s up to [producers] Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson and we’ll see what their plans are.”