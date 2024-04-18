Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Netflix Dramas Apple TV+ Feel Good Shows Netflix Top 10 Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+ New on Max New on Netfilx Best New Shows To Stream
Home Entertainment News

Stunning AI trailer imagining Henry Cavill as James Bond racks up millions of views

By
Published Apr 18th, 2024 1:38PM EDT
Henry Cavill
Image: Cindy Ord/WireImage

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Henry Cavill’s newest role on the big screen finds him playing a World War II-era secret agent who puts together an attack squad in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, out this weekend. Meanwhile, a new mega-viral fan-made trailer imagines a much bigger movie role the Internet thinks Cavill ought to take on next: That of portraying 007.

“You’re not like the others,” a voiceover narrates in the AI-generated trailer for “Bond 26,” a cheeky introduction to the ensuing mixture of footage from real movies as well as AI-generated visuals. The trailer — which you can check out below, and which was created using Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop, Adobe Audition, and Mocha Pro — also imagines Margot Robbie as a Bond girl.

Creator KHStudio says the trailer was released “solely for artistic and entertainment purposes,” adding: “I have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life. Its purpose is purely artistic, aiming to entertain and engage with the YouTube community. My goal is to showcase my creativity and storytelling skills through this trailer. Thank you for your support, and let’s dive into the world of imagination!”

Obviously, it should go without saying that the trailer being an AI creation means it’s far from perfect. The lighting around Cavill, for example, is a little odd in places, and just watch the way the woman’s lips at the 40-second mark don’t exactly match the sound of her saying, “Hello, James Bond.”

Nevertheless, this “what-if” trailer is blowing up online at the same time as Cavill continues to field one question after another about the possibility of playing one of the most famous spies of all time. “I have no idea,” Cavill recently told The Rich Eisen Show, about whether or not he might succeed Daniel Craig as Bond. “All I’ve got to go off is the rumors. The same information you have.

“Maybe I’m too old now, maybe I’m not. It’s up to [producers] Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson and we’ll see what their plans are.”
Don’t Miss: AI-powered search engine Perplexity launches an AI-generated daily news podcast

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News