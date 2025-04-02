Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld follows two legendary bounty hunters

Another animated Star Wars adventure is on the way. On Wednesday, Lucasfilm announced a new series of shorts titled Tales of the Underworld, following up on 2022’s Tales of the Jedi and 2024’s Tales of the Empire. Dave Filoni created the anthology series and will be the supervising director and executive producer for Tales of the Underworld.

According to Lucasfilm, the new season of shorts “focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains.” Former assassin Asajj Ventress has a second chance at life as she goes on the run, while outlaw Cad Bane faces off against an old friend who is now a marshal defending the law.

Fans of The Clone Wars will be happy to know that Nika Futterman and Corey Burton are back to voice Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. The voice cast also includes Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.

The last time we saw Asajj Ventress was in The Bad Batch season 3, while Cad Bane made his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld hits Disney+ on May 4th, 2025, aka Star Wars Day.