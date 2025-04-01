Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release date and trailer debut at CinemaCon

When it rains, it pours, and I’m talking about Spider-Man announcements here. Sony revealed the title and release date for Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon 2025. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31st, 2026, which is terrific news for fans. But that wasn’t the only surprise Sony had in store for fans at the show.

Sony also revealed its Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release date and showed the first trailer for the highly anticipated conclusion of the Spider-Verse trilogy. The animated feature will premiere on June 4th, 2027, about a year after Spider-Man 4.

As for that trailer, it’s not yet public, and that’s not surprising. Reports said that Sony had issues with the script and considered starting over from scratch. We have no idea how accurate those reports are, but Sony will need a couple of years to get Beyond the Spider-Verse ready for the big screen.

Then again, rumors also said that Sony didn’t want to release two Spider-Man flicks during the same year. Spider-Man 4 is certainly a priority, given Marvel’s state of the MCU. With that in mind, seeing Beyond the Spider-Verse pushed back to 2027 makes sense.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Whatever the case, Sony will have time to ensure that Beyond the Spider-Verse gets the proper story and that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) gets a great ending to his multiverse adventure. Sony affirmed at CinemaCon that they get the pressure and want to make a great film.

“We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back,” producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson said at CinemaCon, per Variety. “So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right.”

“It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy,” Lord teased before they showed a sneak peek at the Beyond the Spider-Verse story. As expected, Miles is a fugitive in the third part of the Spider-Verse story, being on the run from all other Spider-Man variants in the universe. Well, except for the MCU’s Spider-Man version, perhaps.

“Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system,” Lord further said.

Miles says in the clip that he wants to do things his own way rather than accepting others’ views on how his story is supposed to go.

I’m not the biggest Spider-Man fan when it comes to live-action versions, including Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. I want to see Spider-Man 4 because it’s part of the MCU, and Spidey is important to that multiverse. But I’m absolutely psyched about the Spider-Verse movies. I can’t wait to see how this adventure concludes, and I definitely hope Sony gets it right.

I’ll also note that the June 4th, 2027, release date means Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters about a month after Avengers: Secret Wars. Some reports said there might be a link between the two films, but that was before the delays.

While we don’t have the Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer for now, you can enjoy the stills above, which you’ll see all over social media in the coming hours.