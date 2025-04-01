Spider-Man 4 announced as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, release date set for July 31, 2026

It’s finally happened, and it isn’t an April Fools. I know, as I checked multiple times to make sure the Spider-Man 4 title reveal wasn’t a cleverly executed farce meant to deceive millions of Marvel fans looking forward to this particular sequel. But rest assured, it happened.

Sony announced the title of the highly anticipated MCU movie at CinemaCon 2025. The movie is called Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The studio also revealed the film’s release date. Spider-Man 4 will hit theaters on July 31st, 2026.

Yes, it’s coming right after Avengers: Doomsday, but before Avengers: Secret Wars, just as rumors said. Puzzlingly, the film wasn’t pushed back to December 2026, as some other reports said.

That’s certainly not a surprising move from Sony, considering Marvel’s massive Avengers: Doomsday stunt last week. Some 275 million people tuned in to watch actor name reveals during Marvel’s clever promo. The livestream of chairs revealed 27 cast members who will appear in Avengers 5.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man wasn’t among them because it’s not up to Marvel to make that reveal. However, this prompted fresh speculation that a Spider-Man 4 announcement is around the corner. For real, this time.

As for that name, there’s reason to be excited about it, and not just because we heard of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in a purported Spider-Man 4 plot leak not too long ago. Some minor spoilers might follow below.

Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton was on stage at CinemaCon to hype up Spider-Man 4 ahead of the actual announcement.

“Everyday right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before,” Cretton said, per Deadline.

“They tell me it’s tradition to tell you something about the film that no one knows. We do have a trailer even though we didn’t share anything,” the director joked before introducing Tom Holland, who tuned in via Zoom. As a reminder, Holland is shooting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which is also opening in July 2026. That conflict is what might have delayed the Spider-Man 4 reveal.

“I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie,” Holland said. “I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.”

“That’s all I’ve been allowed to say,” Holland added, via Variety. “And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today.”

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home ending scene. Image source: Sony

I might have told you this before, but I’m not necessarily the biggest Spider-Man fan. I hated the rumors that claimed Sony wanted to make another massive No Way Home-type of multiverse story so soon. I wanted a fresh start for the character, and Tom Holland’s teaser seems to suggest that’s what’s going on with Brand New Day. What’s certain is that the film will be shot this year and hit cinemas next summer.

However, one rumor in November mentioned the Brand New Day title for Spider-Man 4. That leak also offered a few crazy cameos for the film that hinted the movie would be much bigger than a soft reboot.

I’m not talking about Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), who will reportedly appear in Spider-Man 4. That’s the kind of cameo that could certainly work, considering where we are in the MCU and the particular resemblance between Iron Man and Doctor Doom.

Plot speculation aside, we’re yet to earn the Brand New Day cast. Will Zendaya and Jacob Batalon be back? Is Sadie Sink playing a new version of Jean Grey? We’ll just have to wait for more leaks or official announcements, but at least we finally got that Spider-Man 4 title and release date announcement we’ve been dying for.