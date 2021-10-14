Save $10 a month on Hulu + Live TV with this killer limited time deal

One of the advantages of an internet TV service is that you can cancel and resubscribe at will. If there are not many TV shows you want to watch live or your favorite team is losing every game they play, you can cancel your membership with ease. But now it’s fall, and many of us are glued to the TV. Between playoff baseball, NFL, NBA, NHL, and college football, there is always something to watch. That’s why we thought you needed to know about the latest Hulu + Live TV deal.

Hulu + Live TV deal: $54.99/month for 3 months

For a limited time, you can grab three months of Hulu + Live TV for $54.99 a month. That’s $10 off the standard monthly price, which means you will be saving $30 over the next three months. This offer is valid for new subscribers as well as any returning subscribers that haven’t had Hulu in the last three months. The offer is only available until October 28th at 11:59 p.m. PST.

You can also give Hulu + Live TV a test run by signing up for a seven-day free trial. Similar to the deal above, subscribers are only eligible if they have not used a free trial within the last 12 months. If you are eligible, you can try Hulu, Hulu (No Ads), or Hulu + Live TV for seven days.

If you’re a big sports fan, this is a perfect time to sign up for Hulu + Live TV. The final game in MLB’s National League Division Series takes place on Thursday night between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. It will air on TBS. All of the Championship Series and World Series games will air on TBS, Fox, or Fox Sports 1, all of which are available on Hulu + Live TV.

We are also in the middle of college and professional football season. All of the biggest games air on the big four broadcast networks, which are all on Hulu + Live TV. The plan also includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. If that’s still not enough football, you can buy the Sports Add-on with NFL RedZone and more for an additional $9.99 a month.

If sports aren’t your thing, there are plenty of exciting original shows on Hulu as well. Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, and Kaitlyn Dever, debuted this week. Y: The Last Man is still airing as well, and the season finale of Only Murders in the Building drops next week.