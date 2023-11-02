Ryan Gosling is stuck in the Ken zone in the official trailer for The Fall Guy

He’s just Ryan Gosling. Where he sees love, she sees a stuntman. Today, Universal Pictures released the official trailer for The Fall Guy, its upcoming action/comedy film that stars Ryan Gosling as a stuntman who is thrown into a world of danger — well, a different kind of danger. The film will premiere in theaters on March 1, 2024.

You can watch the official trailer for The Fall Guy below:

What is The Fall Guy about?

The Fall Guy follows the story of Colt Seavers, a “battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie — being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno — goes missing.”

He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

In addition to Oscar nominee Gosling, the film stars Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt, Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu. It is directed by David Leitch.

At first, this film seemed quite ridiculous — until I realized that was kind of the point. My interest also rose when I realized that it was a David Leitch film. The director previously worked on Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, John Wick, Nobody, and Violent Night — all insane but enjoyable films. I have a feeling this one will be a fun ride as well.

The Fall Guy will premiere in theaters on March 1, 2024. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.