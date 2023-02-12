Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is at 6:30PM ET, here’s how to watch it

Rihanna will be the star of the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII. For the first time, it will be presented by Apple Music. The performance will be during the game between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12.

Super Bowl LVII is happening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the stream will kick off at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT / 3:30 pm PT. You can tune in earlier for all the pre-game coverage.

There are a few ways to watch Super Bowl LVII, including Rihanna’s presentation sponsored by Apple Music, on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, and smart TV:

Fox: You can watch it on the Fox Sports app, website, or with an affordable antenna if you don’t have cable;

Although live games usually require an NFL+ subscription, the NFL says it will stream Super Bowl LVII and the halftime show for free;

YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and fuboTV will also stream the game and the halftime show.

Users can get a free trial to watch if they have never subscribed to any of these platforms.

Apple Music will also feature Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

According to Apple’s press release, Rihanna’s halftime show performance will be available after the Sunday show on Apple Music. With a multiyear partnership with Super Bowl, Apple expects to celebrate musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans in the most-watched musical performance of the year for many years.

You can keep up with the latest updates from Rihanna’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music and get exclusive behind-the-scenes content by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Rihanna’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music includes an official collection of 32 playlists featuring the top songs each NFL team listens to in the locker room, the weight room, and on game day. Other pregame moments will include exclusive warmup playlists curated by NFL players like Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), plus a throwback video playlist revisiting halftime performances from past games.