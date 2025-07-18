Pokémon Unite tackles major complaints in long-awaited 4th-anniversary update

To celebrate the fourth anniversary of Pokémon Unite, it seems the developers have finally decided to address some of the users’ most common complaints. While this update won’t fix the surprisingly high number of micro-transactions and paid experiences, the Pokémon Company wants to make the game more appealing for current and new players.

First and foremost, to celebrate the upcoming release of “Pokémon Legends: Z-A,” the game will introduce new Mega Evolution Unite licenses. A community post states, “In Pokémon UNITE, we implemented Unite licenses for Mewtwo that can Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y. Now, we’re planning to add more Unite licenses for Mega-Evolving Pokémon.”

In future updates, Pokémon Unite is replacing Rayquaza with Groudon. What’s more interesting is that while all members of that team will have their attack power and goal-scoring speed greatly increased, if the opposing team KOs a Pokémon under this effect, the effect will transfer to their Pokémon. This gives your team a chance to flip the game at the last minute, even without securing the boss win.

The company also promises to adjust “when and where wild Pokémon appear, as well as the placement of tall grass. These changes will make the top and bottom paths’ roles clearer while allowing all battle styles a chance to shine. We hope this makes battling easier while also improving strategy.”

Finally, the game will start introducing new Pokémon more frequently. From September to December 2025, Pokémon Unite will add two new monsters per month, including Mega-Evolving possibilities. The developers say they want to add “even more Pokémon in 2026 and beyond.”

Wrap up

The Pokémon Unite celebrations start this Friday with Latios and Latias joining the game. The developers are also offering a Gyarados Unite license at no cost, a new battle pass season, Aeos gem sales, a 50% off discount coupon, and a special sale with up to 70% off on skin-like clothes.

Pokémon Unite is available for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices for free.