Pluto TV: 20 free movies you should stream in June 2025

As streaming services continue to raise their prices, the free alternatives become more enticing every month. One of the most popular free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services is Pluto TV. Just like Tubi, it offers dozens of blockbuster movies to stream for free every month, as long as you can tolerate a few commercials while you watch.

We’ll cover all the highlights for June below, but if you want to watch these movies for free, just visit Pluto.TV on your browser or download the Pluto TV app.

Pluto TV free movies in June 2025

28 Days Later

If you’ve never seen director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland’s post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Days Later, now is the right time to rectify that error. The series has been dormant for nearly two decades, but it’s staging a huge comeback with 28 Years Later this June.

Jack Reacher

Before Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie joined forces for four Mission: Impossible movies (including the new Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning), McQuarrie directed Cruise in the action thriller Jack Reacher, based on Lee Child’s novel One Shot. If you’re desperate for more action after the latest M:I, this is a good choice.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Warm Bodies

Speaking of actors starring in big summer blockbusters, Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor in the upcoming Superman reboot from James Gunn this summer. You’ve also probably seen him in X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Menu, but you might have missed his 2013 zombie rom-com Warm Bodies, in which he plays a zombie who falls in love with a human girl.

Those are our top picks, but here are 17 more great free movies to watch in June:

Angel Heart Caddyshack The Cider House Rules Clerks III Clueless Drive Fatal Attraction The Fifth Element Good Will Hunting Interstellar Major League Shutter Island Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Terminator 2: Judgment Day Transformers Waiting… XXX

Between all of these free movies and the free content available on Tubi, you should have plenty to watch throughout the month without spending a penny. We will be back next month with even more free movies to stream on Pluto TV in July.