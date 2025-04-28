Click to Skip Ad
Pluto TV: 15 free movies you should stream in May 2025

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 28th, 2025 6:23PM EDT
Aubrey Plaza in Safety Not Guaranteed.
Image: FilmDistrict

As streaming services continue to raise their prices, the free alternatives become more enticing every month. One of the most popular free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services is Pluto TV. Just like Tubi, it offers dozens of blockbuster movies to stream for free every month, as long as you can tolerate a few commercials while you watch.

We’ll cover the highlights for May below, but if you want to watch these movies for free, just visit Pluto.TV on your browser or download the Pluto TV app.

Pluto TV free movies in May 2025

Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan has been playing the fictional presenter Alan Partridge since 1991, but perhaps his most notable appearance as the character came in the 2014 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa (which was titled Alan Partridge in the US). In Alpha Papa, Partridge’s employer is bought out by a giant corporation, and he learns that either he or fellow DJ Pat Farrell (Colm Meaney) is going to be fired. Pat ends up getting the boot, but when he shows up at the office with a shotgun and takes everyone hostage, the police enlist Partridge to be the negotiator.

Safety Not Guaranteed

Years before he was hired to helm Star Wars and Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow directed the cute indie film Safety Not Guaranteed. The movie follows the fictional author of a real classified ad from 1997 calling for someone to go back in time with them. Mark Duplass stars as the time traveler, and Aubrey Plaza plays the intern investigating the ad.

Thunderheart

Val Kilmer passed away in April, and of all his incredible roles, his performance in Thunderheart might be among his best. Kilmer plays Ray Levoi, an FBI agent of Sioux heritage investigating a homicide on a Native American reservation. The movie is loosely based on the actual Wounded Knee Occupation of 1973.

Those are our top picks, but here are 12 more great free movies to watch in May:

  1. A Few Good Men
  2. House of Flying Daggers
  3. Into the Wild
  4. Mission: Impossible
  5. Mission: Impossible II
  6. Mission: Impossible III
  7. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  8. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
  9. Pain & Gain
  10. Panic Room
  11. Predestination
  12. The Tailor of Panama

Between all of these free movies and the free content available on Tubi, you should have plenty to watch throughout the month without spending a penny. We will be back next month with even more free movies to stream on Pluto TV in June.

