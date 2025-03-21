Pluto TV: 14 free movies you should stream in April 2025

As streaming services continue to raise their prices, the free alternatives become more enticing every month. One of the most popular free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services is Pluto TV. Just like Tubi, it offers dozens of blockbuster movies to stream for free every month, as long as you can tolerate a few commercials while you watch.

We will cover the highlights for April below, but if you want to stream these free movies, just visit Pluto.TV on your browser or download the Pluto TV app.

Pluto TV free movies in April 2025

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

For the 30th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part III, a recut titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone was released in theaters. With a few significant changes to the original, The Godfather Coda “vindicates” the final movie’s place in the trilogy, according to Coppola. Now you can watch all three on Pluto TV.

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Ong-Bak follows Muay Thai expert Ting (Tony Jaa) as he travels to Bangkok to recover the stolen head of his village’s ancient Buddha statue. It was Jaa’s breakout role, and drew praise for its intense and practical hand-to-hand combat and action choreography.

True Grit

One of the Coen brothers’ more underrated films, True Grit is a remake of a 1969 Western of the same name starring John Wayne. Jeff Bridges stars as Rooster Cogburn, a deputy U.S. marshal hired by a 14-year-old girl to get revenge on her father’s murderer.

Those are our top picks, but here are 11 more great free movies to watch in April:

48 Hrs. All Dogs Go to Heaven The Cabin in the Woods Cinema Paradiso Fighting with My Family Hannibal The Host No Country for Old Men The Station Agent The Untouchables To Live and Die in L.A.

Between all of these free movies and the free content available on Tubi, you should have plenty to watch throughout the month without spending a penny. We will be back next month with even more free movies to stream on Pluto TV in May.