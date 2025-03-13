Tubi free movies: 17 movies you can watch for free in April 2025

If you’re trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming free on Tubi in April 2025, but below, we’ve narrowed down the list to 17 of the best free movies we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, drama, thriller, or something to watch with the kids, we have got you covered. If you want to stream free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi free movies in April 2025

The Lego Movie

You’ll struggle to find a better family-friendly film on Tubi than the animated adventure that is The Lego Movie. In it, minifigure construction worker Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt) unwittingly finds himself in the midst of a battle between the Master Builders and evil businessman Lord Business (Will Ferrell), who wants to glue every Lego piece in place. It’s sweet, funny, and helped catapult the careers of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Based on the short-lived (but timelessly hilarious) Police Squad! series, The Naked Gun is both the pinnacle of 1980s comedy and Leslie Nielsen’s seminal role. Nielsen stars as the police lieutenant Frank Drebin, a man whose endless ineptitude is only matched by his tenacity. He has to unravel a mind-control assassination plot while contending with a truly bizarre supporting cast featuring Priscilla Presley, Ricardo Montalbán, and O. J. Simpson.

Split

M. Night Shyamalan’s roller coaster of a career hit a peak with Split in 2016. The psychological thriller stars James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man struggling with dissociative identity disorder (DID) who kidnaps and imprisons three girls in a secret underground facility. It is one of the director’s best-reviewed movies to date.

Here are 14 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in April:

A Few Good Men Cyrano Dog Kill Bill: Volume 1 Kill Bill: Volume 2 Godzilla vs. Kong New Jack City Once Upon a Time in America Paul Rush Hour Rush Hour 2 The Town Tropic Thunder Wrath of Man

Those are the highlights for the month of April. Be sure to check back with us in May when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for April.