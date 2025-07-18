Our first look at Season 2 of Platonic, Seth Rogen’s other TV series for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Platonic — and if the new footage is any indication, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back to doing what they do best: Turning the messiness of adult life into comedy gold.

Premiering globally on August 6, Platonic returns with a 10-episode run that kicks off with a two-episode debut, followed by weekly drops through October 1. The series, which currently boasts a 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, was co-created by Neighbors collaborators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, who also direct and executive produce the show.

In Season 2, we pick back up with Will (Rogen) and Sylvia (Byrne), two long-time best friends navigating a new set of mid-life hurdles. This time around, there’s a twist — Will has a new romantic partner, and it’s already putting strain on his decades-long friendship with Sylvia. “Will and I always get screwy when he’s in a couple,” Sylvia confesses at one point in the trailer, below. But rather than drift apart, the two make a pact to grow up or at least fake it to preserve their bond. Cue the awkward couple’s dinners, disastrous golf outings, and a wedding or two.

The new season adds a slate of comedy heavyweights to the cast, including SNL alums Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney. Returning cast members include Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Point Grey Pictures, the latter of which also backs Rogen’s other Apple TV+ hit, The Studio. That series just made Emmy history with 23 nominations, the most ever for a freshman comedy. Byrne, meanwhile, also has another high-profile role of her own in a major Apple TV+ series — the dark comedy Physical, in which she plays a tormented 1980s housewife.

Check out the first trailer for Platonic Season 2 from Apple TV+ below.