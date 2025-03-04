Apple TV+’s Severance has built a cult following thanks to the show’s mind-bending mystery, haunting atmosphere, and deep philosophical questions about identity and free will. If you’re counting down the days between new episodes of Severance Season 2, I can recommend a handful of shows that scratch a similar itch — blending sci-fi, psychological drama, and dystopian worlds where nothing is quite what it seems.

Here are three shows every Severance fan should check out.

Netflix’s Dark is one of the most intricately plotted, thought-provoking series in recent memory — and like Severance, it dives headfirst into the unsettling intersection of time, memory, and identity. The German sci-fi thriller starts with a small town’s search for a missing child, but quickly spirals into a mind-bending story involving time loops, secret societies, and generations of interconnected characters.

With its atmospheric soundtrack, haunting visuals, and slow-burn reveals, Dark taps into the same eerie, existential vibe that makes Severance so captivating. If you’re a fan of shows that demand your full attention and reward you with layers of hidden meaning, Dark is essential viewing. In fact, I’ve previously gone so far as to argue this is one of if not the greatest Netflix series of all time.

While Severance explores the dangers of corporate control through the lens of sci-fi, Mr. Robot tackles similar themes in a more grounded (but no less unsettling) way.

Rami Malek stars as Elliot Alderson, a brilliant but unstable hacker drawn into a conspiracy to take down the world’s most powerful corporations. The show’s unreliable narrator, shifting perspectives, and frequent reality-bending twists make it feel like a psychological puzzle — much like the labyrinthine secrets of Lumon Industries. If you’re fascinated by the paranoia and corporate dystopia lurking beneath Severance, Mr. Robot will leave you questioning what’s real and who can be trusted.

At first glance, Station Eleven — a post-apocalyptic drama about a world rebuilding after a global pandemic — might not seem like an obvious match for Severance. But beneath its premise, the show explores some of the same deep questions about memory, identity, and what it means to rebuild a life. The series’ fragmented narrative jumps between timelines, slowly revealing how the past and present are interconnected — echoing Severance‘s puzzle-box storytelling. Its haunting beauty and emotional depth make it one of the most quietly powerful shows of the past few years.

Whether you’re drawn to Severance for its atmosphere, its mysteries, or its philosophical undercurrents, these three shows offer different flavors of the same immersive, mind-bending experience.