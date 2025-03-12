Niantic sells mobile gaming sensation Pokemon GO to Scopely

Pokemon GO will soon get another developer, as Niantic has announced its popular 2016 game to capture monsters in the real world will be sold to Scopely, a video game developer and publisher.

In a press release, Pokemon GO team leader Ed Wu at Niantic said he believes this partnership with Scopely will be a “positive step for all of you and the game’s future.”

He writes: “I have every belief Pokémon GO will further flourish as part of Scopely, not only into its second decade but for many more years to come, under the mission of discovering Pokémon in the real world and inspiring people to explore together. Our new partnership, along with our decade-long partnership with The Pokémon Company, means we can maintain this long-term focus. Scopely fully believes in our mission and ongoing goal to create the best Pokémon GO experience possible.”

Still, Niantic is selling more than Pokemon GO. Scopely will also be responsible for Pikmin Bloomb, Monster Hunter Now, and companion apps and services Campfire and Wayfarer.

The company says this deal is valued at $3.5 billion and will bring the entire Niantic team to manage the games. “At Scopely, the Niantic game teams will continue to pursue their ambitious roadmaps, led by their long-time game studio leaders Kei Kawai and Ed Wu.”

“Scopely has always been focused on cultivating meaningful communities through a shared love of play, and the Niantic games organization is one of the best in the world at this endeavor,” said Tim O’Brien, chief revenue officer and board member of Scopely.” Few games in the world have delivered the scale of longevity of Pokémon Go, which reached over 100 million players just last year. After spending time with the Niantic team, it quickly became clear this organization shares our inclination to create industry-leading outcomes and exceptional player experiences.”

Now, the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. However, Pokemon GO will likely have a new home soon.