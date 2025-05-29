New on Peacock: June 2025

If you’re looking for everything new on Peacock this month, you have come to the right place. NBCUniversal’s streaming service has its fair share of original movies and TV shows, but it is also one of the best streamers for live sports, licensed movies, and NBC and MSNBC shows. There’s always something worth watching any day of the week.
It’s a slow start to the summer for Peacock originals, but there’s still plenty to watch this June. Some of the movies coming to Peacock include The Big Lebowski, Hot Fuzz, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, The Matrix, Pitch Black, and Wedding Crashers.
The streamer is also debuting Love Island USA season 7, a new docuseries about Nelly and Ashanti, and the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 finale.
You can watch some shows on Peacock for free or sign up for Premium right here.
New on Peacock in June 2025
Available June 1
- Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
- Anna and The Apocalypse
- The Best Man
- The Big Lebowski
- The Birdcage
- Blue Crush
- Bride of Chucky
- The ‘Burbs
- Capote
- Captain Phillips
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- A Cowgirl’s Story
- Daddy Day Care
- The Day After Tomorrow
- Death Wish
- Deep Rising
- Dirty Dancing
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
- Erin Brockovich
- A Fantastic Woman
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Force Majeure
- Happy Gilmore
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- Hot Fuzz
- How I Live Now
- I am Legend
- Jack Reacher
- Jennifer’s Body
- Jumanji (1995)
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic World
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Kick-Ass 2
- Knock Knock
- The Land Before Time
- Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Mamma Mia!
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mechanic
- Megamind
- Milk
- My Little Pony: The Movie
- Pariah
- Patch Adams
- Pitch Black
- The Producers (2005)
- Riddick
- Runaway Bride
- Safe House
- Saved!
- Scooby-Doo
- Seed of Chucky
- Shaun of The Dead
- Stonewall
- Take This Waltz
- To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
- Tombstone
- Up In The Air
- Van Helsing
- Walking Tall
- Wedding Crashers
- The Wedding Date
- White Bird in a Blizzard
- Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
- The World’s End
- It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)
Available June 2
- Bros
- NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)
Available June 3
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Premiere (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek
Available June 4
- The Blackening
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
- Next Gen NYC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
- Rams
Available June 5
- DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Night Swim
- Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 7
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 8
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 9
- How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
- Ticket to Paradise
Available June 10
- The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)
Available June 11
- Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.
- High Ground
- Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
- NFL Explained
Available June 12
- Drive-Away Dolls
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 – Finale (Peacock Original)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)
- Summer House, Season 9 – Under the Covers (Bravo)
Available June 13
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Resident Alien, Season 4 – Premiere (USA)
- Top Chef, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
Available June 14
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 15
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws III
- Jaws The Revenge
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 16
- Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 17
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 19
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Migration
- Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)
Available June 20
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 21
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 22
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 23
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 24
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- New York Homicide, Season 3 – All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)
Available June 26
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 27
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 28
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 29
- Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available June 30
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
That’s everything coming to Peacock through June 2025. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows.