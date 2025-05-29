New on Peacock: June 2025

If you’re looking for everything new on Peacock this month, you have come to the right place. NBCUniversal’s streaming service has its fair share of original movies and TV shows, but it is also one of the best streamers for live sports, licensed movies, and NBC and MSNBC shows. There’s always something worth watching any day of the week.

It’s a slow start to the summer for Peacock originals, but there’s still plenty to watch this June. Some of the movies coming to Peacock include The Big Lebowski, Hot Fuzz, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, The Matrix, Pitch Black, and Wedding Crashers.

The streamer is also debuting Love Island USA season 7, a new docuseries about Nelly and Ashanti, and the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 finale.

You can watch some shows on Peacock for free or sign up for Premium right here.

New on Peacock in June 2025

Available June 1

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End

It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)

Available June 2

Bros

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)

Available June 3

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek

Available June 4

The Blackening

Love Island USA , Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Rams

Available June 5

Available June 7

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 8

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 9

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek

Love Island USA , Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Ticket to Paradise

Available June 10

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA , Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)

Available June 11

Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.

High Ground

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

NFL Explained

Available June 12

Drive-Away Dolls

Law & Order: Organized Crime , Season 5 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA , Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face , Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 9 – Under the Covers (Bravo)

Available June 13

Love Island USA , Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Resident Alien, Season 4 – Premiere (USA)

Top Chef, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

Available June 14

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 15

Available June 16

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 17

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 19

Love Island USA , Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Migration

Poker Face , Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)

Available June 20

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 21

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 22

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 23

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 24

Love Island USA , Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

New York Homicide, Season 3 – All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)

Available June 26

Love Island USA , Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 27

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 28

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available June 29

Available June 30

Love Island USA , Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

That’s everything coming to Peacock through June 2025. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows.