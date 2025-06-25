New on Paramount+: July 2025

If you’re a fan of live sports, few streaming services will suit your needs better than Paramount+. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and major golf tournaments stream live on the service. Plus, the entire Showtime library is now available on Paramount+. There are also plenty of new shows and movies coming to Paramount+ in July 2025.
July features the third and final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the live-action series that has been heralded by fans as the best entry in years. For their final journeys, “new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test their grit and resolve.”
Other notable releases on Paramount+ in July include Monster Summer, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, and the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection.
If all the new releases have you intrigued, you can sign up for Paramount+ here. It was named the best-value streaming service as well.
New on Paramount+ in July 2025
Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres
- 7/1: Monster Summer
- 7/2: Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado premiere
- 7/2: DORA season 3 premiere
- 7/11: Dexter: Resurrection series premiere
- 7/17: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premiere
Available July 1
- A Soldier’s Story
- A Walk Among the Tombstones
- A Walk on the Moon
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Airplane!
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Boys And Girls
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Chicago
- City of God
- City of Men
- Congo
- Cracks
- Crisis
- Defiance
- Don Jon
- Downhill Racer
- Election
- Failure to Launch
- Full Metal Jacket
- G.I. Blues
- G.I. Jane
- Gasoline Alley
- Girl, Interrupted
- Glory
- Go
- Hamburger Hill
- Hit & Run
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.5
- Jackass Number 2
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jarhead
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Limitless
- Looper
- Lords of Dogtown
- Machete Kills
- Major League
- Mud
- Pet Sematary (2019)
- Rules of Engagement
- Saving Private Ryan
- Seabiscuit
- Set It Off: Director’s Cut
- Side Effects
- Sleepless
- South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
- Stardust
- Staten Island Summer
- Stop-Loss
- The Aviator
- The Book of Henry
- The Fighter
- The Gunman
- The Killer Inside Me
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Patriot
- The Presidio
- The Quiet American
- The Survivalist
- The To Do List
- The Virgin Suicides
- Titanic
- Training Day
- World Trade Center
- Zero Dark Thirty
Available July 2
- Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special
Available July 8
- White Famous (season 1)
Available July 10
- Big Brother (season 27)
- The Great Debaters
Available July 13
- Alone in Berlin
Available July 16
- The Challenge: All Stars (season 5)
- Max and the Midknights (season 1)
Available July 23
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 17)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (season 16)
Available July 30
- CMT Live – Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only
Sports on Paramount+
- 7/5-7/6: PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 7/5: SBD World’s Strongest Man
- 7/5: WNBA – Seattle Storm @ New York Liberty
- 7/8: US Open Cup – Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
- 7/8: US Open Cup – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC
- 7/9: US Open Cup – Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
- 7/9: US Open Cup – Nashville SC vs. D.C. United
- 7/12: WNBA – Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces
- 7/12: Men’s Rugby – USA Eagles vs. Spain
- 7/12: SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Heart of Midlothian vs. Dunfermline Athletic
- 7/12-7/13: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 7/13: BIG3 Basketball
- 7/16: SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Kilmarnock vs. Livingston
- 7/19: SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Stirling Albion vs. Heart of Midlothian
- 7/19: Women’s Rugby – USA Eagles vs. England
- 7/19: Men’s Rugby – USA Eagles vs. England
- 7/19: USL – Rhode Island vs. Hartford
- 7/20: AVP Beach Volleyball
- 7/20: SailGP – Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix
- 7/20: BIG3 Basketball
- 7/22: SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Motherwell vs. Greenock Morton
- 7/26: BIG3 Basketball
- 7/26-7/27: PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- 7/27: Formula E – London E-Prix
- 7/27: Professional Bull Riders
- 7/27: SPFL Premier Sports Cup – St Mirren vs. Ayr United
- Throughout July: Men’s Rugby – World Rugby U20 Championships
Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for July 2025. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.