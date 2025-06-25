New on Paramount+: July 2025

If you’re a fan of live sports, few streaming services will suit your needs better than Paramount+. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and major golf tournaments stream live on the service. Plus, the entire Showtime library is now available on Paramount+. There are also plenty of new shows and movies coming to Paramount+ in July 2025.

July features the third and final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the live-action series that has been heralded by fans as the best entry in years. For their final journeys, “new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test their grit and resolve.”

Other notable releases on Paramount+ in July include Monster Summer, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, and the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection.

If all the new releases have you intrigued, you can sign up for Paramount+ here. It was named the best-value streaming service as well.

New on Paramount+ in July 2025

Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

7/1: Monster Summer

7/2: Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado premiere

7/2: DORA season 3 premiere

7/11: Dexter: Resurrection series premiere

7/17: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premiere

Available July 1

A Soldier’s Story

A Walk Among the Tombstones

A Walk on the Moon

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

An Officer and a Gentleman

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Boys And Girls

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Chicago

City of God

City of Men

Congo

Cracks

Crisis

Defiance

Don Jon

Downhill Racer

Election

Failure to Launch

Full Metal Jacket

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Gasoline Alley

Girl, Interrupted

Glory

Go

Hamburger Hill

Hit & Run

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number 2

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jarhead

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Limitless

Looper

Lords of Dogtown

Machete Kills

Major League

Mud

Pet Sematary (2019)

Rules of Engagement

Saving Private Ryan

Seabiscuit

Set It Off: Director’s Cut

Side Effects

Sleepless

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Stardust

Staten Island Summer

Stop-Loss

The Aviator

The Book of Henry

The Fighter

The Gunman

The Killer Inside Me

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Patriot

The Presidio

The Quiet American

The Survivalist

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

Titanic

Training Day

World Trade Center

Zero Dark Thirty

Available July 2

Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special

Available July 8

White Famous (season 1)

Available July 10

Big Brother (season 27)

The Great Debaters

Available July 13

Alone in Berlin

Available July 16

The Challenge: All Stars (season 5)

Max and the Midknights (season 1)

Available July 23

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 17)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (season 16)

Available July 30

CMT Live – Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only

Sports on Paramount+

7/5-7/6: PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)

7/5: SBD World’s Strongest Man

7/5: WNBA – Seattle Storm @ New York Liberty

7/8: US Open Cup – Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

7/8: US Open Cup – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC

7/9: US Open Cup – Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

7/9: US Open Cup – Nashville SC vs. D.C. United

7/12: WNBA – Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces

7/12: Men’s Rugby – USA Eagles vs. Spain

7/12: SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Heart of Midlothian vs. Dunfermline Athletic

7/12-7/13: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

7/13: BIG3 Basketball

7/16: SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Kilmarnock vs. Livingston

7/19: SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Stirling Albion vs. Heart of Midlothian

7/19: Women’s Rugby – USA Eagles vs. England

7/19: Men’s Rugby – USA Eagles vs. England

7/19: USL – Rhode Island vs. Hartford

7/20: AVP Beach Volleyball

7/20: SailGP – Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix

7/20: BIG3 Basketball

7/22: SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Motherwell vs. Greenock Morton

7/26: BIG3 Basketball

7/26-7/27: PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

7/27: Formula E – London E-Prix

7/27: Professional Bull Riders

7/27: SPFL Premier Sports Cup – St Mirren vs. Ayr United

Throughout July: Men’s Rugby – World Rugby U20 Championships

Those are all of the new releases on Paramount Plus for July 2025. We’ll be back every month with more new shows and movies coming to the streaming service.