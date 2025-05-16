New on Hulu: June 2025

If you ditch cable but still want to keep up with all the latest shows as they air, Hulu is the next best thing. Many of the most popular cable and network TV shows are available on Hulu a day after they air, so as long as you can wait a day, you can keep up without paying for cable. Plus, the streaming service is home to plenty of licensed and original movies. But the reason you’re here is because you want to know what’s new on Hulu.
Following the surprise success of 2022’s Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg returns to the Predator universe with an animated anthology called Killer of Killers. Hulu is also adding every Alien film, including both Alien vs. Predator flicks, if you’re interested.
The Bear season 4 is my most anticipated release of any streamer in June, and it should be a bit more propulsive than the rather controversial third season. How Christopher Storer continues to crank out a new season every year is beyond me.
If you want to give Hulu a try, head to this page to sign up for a free trial.
New on Hulu in June 2025
Streaming June 1
- Adam (2019)
- Alien (1979)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Alien Resurrection (1997)
- Alien vs. Predator (2004)
- Alien: Covenant (2017)
- Aliens (1986)
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)
- Before Midnight (2013)
- Betsy’s Wedding (1990)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Big Eden (2000)
- Big Fish (2003)
- The Big Hit (1998)
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
- Blue Jasmine (2013)
- Boy Meets Girl (2014)
- Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)
- The Bronze (2016)
- Bubble Boy (2001)
- Bugsy (1991)
- Cedar Rapids (2011)
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)
- Cold Pursuit (2019)
- Cyrus (2010)
- Daddy Day Care (2003)
- Death on the Nile (2022)
- Deja Vu (2006)
- Delivery Man (2013)
- Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
- Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
- Elena Undone (2010)
- Freddy Got Fingered (2001)
- The Girl Next Door (2004)
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Grown Ups 2 (2013)
- Happy Gilmore (1996)
- The Heat (2013)
- Hitchcock (2012)
- Hurricane Bianca (2016)
- Idiocracy (2006)
- Independence Day (1996)
- The Joy Luck Club (1993)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
- Let’s Be Cops (2014)
- Loving Annabelle (2006)
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- The Mask (1994)
- Me And Earl And The Dying Girl (2015)
- Mirrors (2008)
- The Namesake (2007)
- A Perfect Ending (2012)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
- Predator (1987)
- The Predator (2018)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Predators (2010)
- Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Reno 911! Miami: The Movie (2007)
- Sordid Lives (2000)
- 28 Weeks Later (2007)
- The War of the Roses (1989)
- We’re The Millers (2013)
- Working Girl (1988)
- You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Streaming June 3
- I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere
- So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- Presence (2025)
Streaming June 4
- The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5
Streaming June 5
- National Anthem (2023)
Streaming June 6
- Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1
- Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere
- Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation … (2006)
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
- Hot Shots! (1991)
- Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
- Shallow Hal (2001)
- The Ringer (2005)
Streaming June 7
- Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1
- I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3
- Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12
- Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1
- Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1
- Sister Wives: Complete Season 12
Streaming June 8
- Scream (2022)
Streaming June 9
- Beyblade X: Season 1B
Streaming June 10
- Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries
- And Then We Danced (2019)
- Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)
Streaming June 11
- The Snake: Series Premiere
- Gran Turismo (2023)
Streaming June 12
- The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
Streaming June 13
- Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere
- Absolution (2024)
Streaming June 14
- 90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5
- 90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33
- I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3
- Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)
Streaming June 16
- My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)
- Black Christmas (2019)
Streaming June 17
- SALLY (2025)
- Skincare (2024)
Streaming June 19
- The Quiet Ones (2024)
Streaming June 20
- The Bravest Knight: Season 2B
- Out Come the Wolves (2024)
Streaming June 23
- Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere
- Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Streaming June 24
- Survive (2024)
Streaming June 25
- FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4
Streaming June 27
- F*ck Marry Kill (2024)
Streaming June 29
- The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28
Streaming June 30
- Boonie Bears: Time Twist (2024)
- Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5
- The Actor (2025)
That’s everything new on Hulu for June 2025. Check back next month for more new movies, shows, and specials on the streaming service.