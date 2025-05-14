81 new movies are now streaming on Hulu – here are 4 worth watching

We’re late to the party, but as with virtually every other streaming service, Hulu adds dozens of new movies on the first day of every month. In May, over 80 films were added to the streamer’s library, and we wanted to go back and help you sort through them all.

This month on Hulu is jam-packed with 2010s classics, including a few major franchise entries and award-winning films. Below, we’ll share a few of our favorites.

Before he joined the Star Wars universe, John Boyega made his feature film debut in the British sci-fi comedy Attack the Block, directed by Joe Cornish (and it was also his directorial debut). Boyega plays Moses, a teenage gang leader who has to band together with other residents of his council estate to fend off alien invaders.

Based on a true story, this 2019 South Korean action thriller follows a gangster and a cop who join forces to capture a serial killer. Ma Dong-seok (Train to Busan) plays crime boss Jang Dong-soo, and Kim Mu-yeol (Sweet Home) plays police officer Jung Tae-suk.

Many of Mark Millar’s comics have been adapted to the big and small screen, but Kingsman: The Secret Service is among the most successful. Taron Egerton stars as Gary “Eggsy” Unwin (aka Galahad), a recruit joining the ranks of a secret spy organization seeking to stop Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) from killing most of humanity.

I’m writing this round-up hours after Andor season 2 aired its final episodes, and if you’re anything like me, you’re planning to carve out a few hours this week to watch this brilliant Star Wars spinoff movie. If your Disney+ subscription just happened to run out immediately after the last episode of Andor, you can watch Rogue One on Hulu instead.

Here’s the full list of new additions that arrived on Hulu on May 1st, 2025:

Alienoid (2022) Alienoid 2 (2024) Anaconda (1997) Anaconda En Espanol (1997) Attack The Block (2011) Attack the Block En Espanol (2011) Austenland (2013) Austenland En Espanol (2013) Babylon A.D. (2008) Bad Teacher (2011) Bad Teacher En Espanol (2011) Basic (2003) Basic En Espanol (2003) Battle of the Year (2013) Battle Of The Year En Espanol (2013) The Childe (2023) Con Air (1997) Courage Under Fire (1996) Deliver Us From Evil (2020) Enemy Of The State (1998) Far From the Madding Crowd (2015) The 5th Wave (2016) The 5th Wave En Espanol (2016) The Guardian (2006) Georgia Rule (2007) The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil (2019) Hacksaw Ridge (2016) Horrible Bosses (2011) Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) The Infiltrator (2016) The Insider (1999) Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013) Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol (2013) Joy (2015) The King’s Man (2021) Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) Kung Fu Panda (2008) Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) Little Fockers (2010) The Negotiator (1998) The Power Of One (1992) Maid in Manhattan (2002) Maid in Manhattan En Espanol (2002) Man on Fire (2004) The Marine (2006) Meet the Fockers (2004) Meet the Parents (2000) Meet the Spartans (2008) Mission: Impossible (1996) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol (2011) Mission: Impossible II (2000) Mission: Impossible II En Espanol (2000) Mission: Impossible III (2006) Mission: Impossible III En Espanol (2006) Once (2007) Once Upon a Time in America (1984) Prospect (2018) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty (2013) Sex Tape (2014) Sex Tape En Espanol (2014) Shadow (2018) Spy (2015) Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) Street Kings (2008) Stuber (2019) Super Troopers 2 (2018) Take Me Home Tonight (2011) Tears of the Sun (2003) That’s My Boy (2012) The Villainess (2017) The Wailing (2016) The Witch: Subversion (2018) The Witch 2: The Other One (2022) Tropic Thunder (2008) Waitress (2007) Wedding Crashers (2005)

If you’re still on an Andor high and looking for more to watch after Rogue One, the original Star Wars trilogy is streaming on Hulu this month as well.