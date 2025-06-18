New on Hulu: July 2025

If you ditch cable but still want to keep up with all the latest shows as they air, Hulu is the next best thing. Many of the most popular cable and network TV shows are available on Hulu a day after they air, so as long as you can wait a day, you can keep up without paying for cable. Plus, the streaming service is home to plenty of licensed and original movies. But the reason you’re here is because you want to know what’s new on Hulu.

After kicking off the month with a reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Hulu has a few interesting originals premiering this month. They include a series based on the novel Washington Black and the second season of Such Brave Girls.

There are also plenty of movies arriving on the streaming service in July, such as Bridesmaids, The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, and Memoir of a Snail.

If you want to give Hulu a try, head to this page to sign up for a free trial.

Everything new on Hulu in July 2025

Available July 1

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere

Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bridesmaids (2011)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release (2007)

The Comedian (2017)

Country Strong (2010)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition (2016)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Easy A (2010)

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Garden State (2004)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (2005)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Honest Thief (2020)

The Internship (2013)

“I Love You, Man” (2009)

I Origins (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

I Saw the Light (2016)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingdom Come (2001)

Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Pixels (2015)

The Pledge (2001)

Prometheus (2012)

Puss In Boots (2011)

Real Steel (2011)

Ruby Sparks (2012)

The Sandlot (1993)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Sisters (2015)

Sugar (2009)

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy (2014)

Taxi (2004)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2018)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Wrath Of Man (2021)

Available July 2

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed)

Available July 3

The American Soldier: Complete Season 1

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1

America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1

America: Promised Land: Season 1

Barack Obama: Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1

Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Community: Complete Series

Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C

The Proof Is Out There: Coomplete Season 4B

The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1

The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1

Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (2022)

Available July 4

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

The Abyss (1989)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

In the Lost Lands (2025)

Available July 5

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1

The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1

The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1and 2

The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1

Available July 6

Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1

Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a

Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)

Available July 7

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1

Travel Texas: Complete Season 1

Available July 8

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries

Marked Men (2025)

Available July 9

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1

Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1

Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1

Team Players: Complete Season 1

Available July 10

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6

Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1

Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1

Parkland (2013)

Buffaloed (2019)

Available July 11

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Premiere

Mountain Men: Complete Season 13

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

The Hot Chick (2002)

LOL Live with Chico Bean (2025)

LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka (2025)

Marmaduke (2010)

MR-9: Do or Die (2023)

Riff Raff (2024)

Available July 12

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

Available July 13

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2

Dumb Money (2023)

Available July 14

Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1

Stags (UK): Complete Season 1

Available July 15

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries

Rachael Ray’s Holidays: Complete Season 1

Get Away (2024)

SAS: Red Notice (2021)

Available July 16

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A

Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1

Available July 17

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1

Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2

Polyfamily: Complete Season 1

The Amateur (2024)

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins (2021)

Available July 18

High Rollers (2024)

Available July 19

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

The Assessment (2024)

Available July 20

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Available July 21

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries

Available July 22

Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Available July 23

Washington Black: Complete Season 1

Available July 24

Match Game: Season 6 Premiere

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1

Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2

Available July 26

BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Chopped: Complete Season 61

Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6

Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1

Available July 28

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A

Operation Fortune (2023)

Available July 29

Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1

Memoir of a Snail (2024)

Available July 30

Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries

The Bachelor (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-5

The Bachelorette (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-4

Available July 31

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38

Mad About You (2019): Complete Series

That’s everything new on Hulu for July 2025. Check back next month for more new movies, shows, and specials on the streaming service.